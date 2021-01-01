American military are currently preparing for possible retaliatory strikes by Iran. Because on this Sunday it has been a year since the USA killed the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani with a combat drone. On the anniversary of the murder of Soleimani, who is revered as a hero in Iran, US facilities near Iran’s neighbor Iraq are now particularly at risk.

Some observers also worry that US President Donald Trump could take advantage of a new escalation to instigate a war with Iran shortly before he leaves office. The Iranian leadership is combative. Behind the new tensions, however, it can be seen that Iranian influence in the Middle East is waning a year after Soleimani’s death.

Soleimani’s death left a void in the governance structure

Trump recently warned Iran of further attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad, which was hit by rockets just before Christmas. Shortly after Trump’s announcement, US long-range bombers flew over the Middle East – another warning to Iran.

The US political scientist Tom Nichols thinks it is possible that Trump will start a war with Tehran in his last days in office. After his election defeat, Trump asked his advisors about options for US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, wrote Nichols in The Atlantic magazine. Trump’s advisors advised against him at the time, but the anniversary of the assassination attempt on Soleimani is fueling tensions again.

The 62-year-old Soleimani died on January 3, 2020 when his vehicle was shot at by a US combat drone near the airport in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Soleimani embodied Iranian values ​​such as courage and a spirit of resistance, said revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei recently. His murder was “definitely” avenged. Khamenei reiterated that Iran wanted to force the US to withdraw from the Middle East.

Soleimani’s death tore a void in the Iranian leadership structure that has not yet been filled. The general commanded the foreign troops of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and directed the aggressive Iranian foreign policy. Under Soleimani, Tehran expanded its influence in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and heated up the conflict with regional rival Saudi Arabia with the war in Yemen. As a “shadow commander”, as he is called by the Iran expert Arash Azizi, Soleimani, who usually acts in secret, was one of the most powerful actors in the Middle East. His successor Ismail Qaani does not have Soleimani’s charisma and is more of a coordinator than an active shaper of Iranian politics.

This is not the only reason why Iran’s influence is wavering. Trump’s sanctions have hit the Iranian economy hard and make it difficult for Tehran to financially support allied groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. The corona pandemic, which is raging more heavily in Iran than in any other country in the Middle East, is also weakening the Islamic Republic. In addition, there is a “fundamental crisis” of the mullah regime, Azizi told Tagesspiegel: The ideals of the 1979 revolution have given way to a kleptocracy with corruption and growing inequality.

Above all, however, the difficulties for Tehran are growing in the Iranian areas of influence. For months there have been protests in Iraq and Lebanon against Iranian influence and allies like Hezbollah. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhemi is fighting back by arresting pro-Iranian militiamen. A power struggle between Iran and Russia is looming in Syria as both countries compete for economic contracts in reconstruction. The appeal of the Islamic Republic as a supposedly godly state has also suffered a lot, says Azizi: Today, Iran is no longer a “brand” that could permanently inspire followers.