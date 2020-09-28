Highlights: Action on IPS Purushottam Sharma in wife beating case

Shivraj government removed Purushottam Sharma as DG

Purushottam Sharma was also in the news during the investigation of Honeytrap scandal

CM Shivraj said, no one who does wrong will be left

IPS Purushottam Sharma, who was brutally beating his wife, has fallen. The Shivraj government has removed him from the post of DG. Purushottam Sharma was also in the news almost exactly 1 year ago. At that time, during the investigation of the case in Honeytrap, his name had cropped up. The dispute was over STF’s Ghaziabad flat. Sharma was then the Supremo of the STF. Then he said that an attempt is being made to defame me.

On the viral video of Purushottam Sharma, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is strict. He said that the work has been freed. If any person sitting on the post of responsibility takes the law in his own hands, then action will be taken against him. At the same time, the Women’s Commission has also taken cognizance of Sharma’s video. Let us tell you why his name cropped up on Honeytrap a year ago.

Controversy over Ghaziabad flat

The big honeytrap gang was revealed in MP in September 2019. Many big leaders and officers were caught in the grip of this gang. The video of a senior IAS officer also went viral at that time. The investigation of this case was started by the SIT on 25 September. During the investigation, the then DGP VK Singh had asked Purshottam Sharma, then DG of STF and Cyber ​​Cell, to vacate the flat from Ghaziabad. Purushottam Sharma vacated the flat on the orders of DGP. But the then DGP attacked VK Singh directly.

DGP is connecting with Honeytrap

At that time, Purushottam Sharma had written a letter saying that STF officials in Ghaziabad had rented a flat to stay. MP officials always go to Delhi for investigation. Now the DGPs are connecting it to Honeytrap. This is unfortunate. I had informed the DGP about the flat, but the DGP objected to it, then vacated the flat.

I also talked to CM

After the controversy escalated, Purushottam Sharma also spoke to the then CM Kamal Nath. He was briefed about the whole affair. After that he met the Chief Secretary and CM in Bhopal and made his point.

A letter was also written to the IPS Association

At that time Purushottam Sharma wrote a letter to the IPS Association and complained to the then DGP. He said that I am very sad and pained. Our values ​​have reached such a low level. A senior officer raised the respect of his senior officer. The behavior of the entire department was uprooted by this behavior. I request that this act of DGP be condemned and this should not be the case again.

Discussion on beating of wife

Now IPS Purushottam Sharma is once again in the discussion about beating his wife. The wife caught him red-handed on a girlfriend’s flat. After this, Purushottam Sharma has beaten his wife brutally in the house. Purushottam has been removed from the post by the Shivraj government. At the same time, he has said in cleanliness that I will solve this matter myself.