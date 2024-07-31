Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/31/2024 – 7:00

Tesouro Direto broke investment records in June and bonds linked to the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) have been the most sought after. Last month, they represented 53.8% of total sales.

Analysts explain that the high demand for the IPCA+ Treasury, also known as NTN-B, is related to the extremely attractive rates offered by these securities in recent months. On some days, it is possible to find securities that pay the IPCA per year, adding a premium of over 6%.

+Tesouro Direto breaks investment record in June

“These are rates that are rarely seen in the market,” explains Nayra Sombra, partner at HCI Invest and financial planner. “It’s a great opportunity and investors are taking advantage of this moment.”

What is the yield on IPCA+ bonds?

Treasury Direct Bonds are a type of fixed-income investment. They function as a kind of “loan” to the National Treasury: the investor invests the money for a period of time and receives a remuneration according to each type of bond.

IPCA is the index considered the country’s official inflation, calculated based on the average price of a series of items. Thus, Treasury Direct IPCA+ bonds pay the IPCA rate for the period, plus an additional pre-fixed percentage.

In recent months, the inflation-added value of the NTN-B bond yield has been above 6%.

What are the advantages of the IPCA+ Treasury over other bonds?

In addition to the NTN-B, there are bonds linked to the Selic (i.e., they pay the basic interest rate) and fixed-rate bonds (with a premium of a specific rate, informed before the investment).

Sombra summarizes in two points the attractions of the IPCA+ Treasury in relation to its peers: with the protection of the National Treasury that all have, the NTN-B offers protection against inflation, with guaranteed real gains.

“The fixed rate and the Selic rate are always subject to the scenario and inflation,” says Carlos Paiva, chief strategist at Constância Investimentos, when comparing the IPCA+ with the other two types of Treasury Direct bonds. The advantage of the bond is that it always guarantees a gain above the increase in prices.

“The IPCA is more solid than the Selic in terms of variation,” explains Pedro Afonso Gomes, president of the Regional Economic Council (Corecon-SP). “It is ideal for those who want to save money in the long term.”

Why did the IPCA+ Treasury rate rise so much?

Carlos Paiva, chief strategist at Constância Investimentos, recalls that IPCA+ Treasury bonds began to show attractive rates at the beginning of the year and have been at this high level ever since.

“The reason for this is that there are several recent inflationary pressures, which may even force Copom to raise interest rates at some point,” says Nomos Investment Director Beto Saadi.

Saadi points out some reasons for these pressures: the strong rise of the dollar, strong consumption in a scenario of low unemployment and political noise, mainly related to the fiscal issue.

Chief economist at Monte Bravo Corretora, Luciano Costa, points out that there are also global uncertainties putting pressure on inflation. “We had a period of interest rate hikes abroad, which are now receding.”

Is it worth investing in IPCA+ bonds now?

“The title offers attractive investment opportunities, but investors need to pay attention to maturity dates,” says fixed income analyst at Levante Corp, Fabrício Silvestre.

The reason for the warning is that, when sold before the deadline, IPCA+ bonds are subject to secondary market pricing, a process called “marking to market”.

In this movement, the security will be traded at the price that the market considers appropriate at that time, which may even be lower than the amount invested and result in losses for the investor.

Silveira also explains that bonds with longer terms, for example, maturing in 2055 or 2060, present greater volatility in marking to market than those with closer maturities, such as in 2026 or 2029.

For those who need greater liquidity, experts highlight that it is better to look for a bond linked to the basic interest rate, the Tesouro Selic.

How long will the IPCA+ Treasury be the order of the day?

“As long as these bonds continue to show such high rates, they will continue to attract part of the population that can leave the money invested until the bond matures,” says Sombra.

Costa, from Monte Bravo Corretora, also states that investing in IPCA+ now is an opportunity, as he believes that rates will fall soon. “As the government delivers the fiscal agenda it has promised and, abroad, the Fed starts cutting interest rates, we imagine that this will take the pressure off,” he explains.

However, analysts point out that there will always be attractions in the NTN-B. For those who can maintain the investment for the entire term, “the security serves to guarantee the investor’s purchasing power, so that there will always be space in the investor’s portfolio”, concludes Silvestre.