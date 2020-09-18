The stock of Dr. Reddy’s, one of the largest pharma company of the country, rose by 10 per cent to Rs 5300 on Friday. The company’s stock has touched this level for the first time.

Pharma company Dr Reddy’s has been in the news for the last two days. Earlier, discussions were being held about the company due to the agreement with Russia on the corona vaccine. At the same time, talks are being held about the company’s stock. On Friday, it rose 10 percent to Rs 5300. The company’s stock has touched this level for the first time. Experts say that Dr. Reddy’s has settled a patent dispute with Celgene related to the cancer drug Revlimid. The company will now be able to sell this medicine in the US after March 2022. The stock has gained momentum after this news.

What should investors do now Credit Suisse, the world’s largest rating agency, has given an outperform rating on Doctor Reddy’s and has fixed the target from Rs 5100 to Rs 5750. Cash flow up to $ 70 million is possible from Revlimid generic. It is one of the 2 companies selling Avigan in the US. The company can increase its market share in Suboxone.

At the same time, American Bank City has stated in its report that Revlimid can launch in the US after March 2022. Natco will be the third settlement for Revlimid after Alvogen.

Big deal has been done on corona vaccine The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will work with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to test and distribute its vaccine Sputnik-5 against Kovid-19 in India. He said that RDIF is negotiating with Indian regulators to ensure that all the necessary conditions for clinical trials of vaccines are met.

In an interview to ‘PTI-Bhasha’, Dmitryev said in an interview, “RDIF and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, have agreed to supply 100 million Russian Sputnik-5 vaccines and India They will also work together on clinical trials and delivery of vaccines.

The vaccine against corona virus Sputnik-5 has been created by Gamalaya National Institute of Pathology and Microorganism Research and RDIF. Dmitryev said that Sputnik-5 additional clinical studies will be done in Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Belarus, among other countries. Russia said earlier this month that it was in touch with Indian authorities on the vaccine issue.