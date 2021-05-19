Internet Day It’s the way the world not only celebrate the digital tool that marked a historical break in the course of society, but also seeks raise awareness about the use of the network for the development of peoples and their citizens.

The Internet Users Association was in charge of promote in 2005 the commemoration of the digital communication channel par excellence, and the first day set to do so was October 25.

According to official reports, in 2020 it was estimated that 540 million people were connected to the Internet worldwide, which represents 58 percent of the world’s population, estimated at 7,837 million inhabitants at the end of last year.

The United Nations defined in 2005 the creation of Internet Day.

The growth of Internet users in 2020, compared to 2019, was only 298 million people (3 percent of the total), which shows that the most important global phenomenon has not yet managed to fully penetrate a wide population range.

Why Internet Day is May 17

Once it was established in 2005, give Internet one day for its celebration, the Summit of the Information Society proposed to the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) the designation of May 17 as World Information Society Day.

The UN, in its statement, highlighted as “necessary to contribute to the Internet is better known so that it becomes a truly publicly accessible global resource”.

Computers and mobile devices, among the Internet access options.

It was defined that “It will serve to better publicize the importance of this global resource”, especially “the possibilities that the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) can offer to societies and economies, and the different ways of bridging the digital divide”.

Beyond the UN global declaration, not all countries have joined the initiative. In fact, in South America it is celebrated in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela and Bolivia, and Brazil does not join.

The history of the Internet

The germ of the birth of the Internet dates back to 1958, when in the United States the Advanced Researchs Projects Agency (ARPA) was founded through the Ministry of Defense.

The ARPA (Advanced Projects Research Agency, in Spanish) focused on create direct links between computers to be able to communicate the different research bases.

UCLA team of scientists during the tests carried out to connect the first Arpanet node. Photo: REUTERS

By 1967 enough work had been done for the ARPA to publish a plan to create a network called the ARPANET, which had its first milestone in 1969. The network was growing and in 1971 ARPANET had 23 points connected.

The growth of the computer industry, reflected in the 1980s, led to the network becoming a global phenomenon that he was going to transcend military limits.

A) Yes, in 1991 the concept of the World Wide Web (WWW) was introduced, the network of “sites” that can be searched and displayed with a protocol called HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP).

With the pandemic of coronavirus, The Internet became a fundamental resource in homes, to maintain work and educational connections, in the face of confinement scenarios that have been observed around the world.

With the Internet of Things there are already smart appliances.

Faced with it, too cyber scams had an exponential growth. From F5 Networks, specialists in networks, they maintain that Apps are the reason why people use the network and they are the entrance to sensitive information such as passwords or credit card information.

In this line, cybersecurity is essential. This, because cyberattacks are not related to the importance of the information that we may have but to how vulnerable we are on the internet. And this is something that few people consider.

From F5 Labs, the threat and cybercrime research laboratory of F5 Networks, they explain that “In the world, more than 3 billion credentials are stolen”.

In the same sense, the Argentine Justice warned that during the quarantine hacks and other fraudulent practices grew 500%.

The advancement of the Internet motivated the appearance of cybercrimes. Photo: Shutterstock

Hackers Take Advantage of Pandemic, Fear, and Anxiety to Steal Information, sensitive data and access to foreign systems. It is not less, in a country where 82% of urban centers have internet connection.

Although one of the slogans of the “World Telecommunications and Information Society Day” is the cooperation and collaboration of actors for Internet Governance, it is also it should be prone to a responsible use of it and in a safe environment for all its users.

Cybercrime in 2021 is expected to generate damages of more than six trillion dollars. For this reason, it is essential to use good practices in daily life to avoid attacks.