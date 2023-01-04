Home page politics

Of: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

Annalena Baerbock visited the Lisbon Oceanarium, Europe’s largest indoor aquarium, which is not only known as a magnet for visitors, but also for its important marine research © Christophe Gateau/dpa

The heart of international climate policy now beats in the Federal Foreign Office. Annalena Baerbock has brought responsibility into her ministry. first time. Lisbon shows why.

Lisbon – Annalena had directly to taking office of the traffic light government baerbock the international climate policy declared a matter for diplomats. Largely unnoticed in the media, this represented a reorganization and upgrading of the Foreign Office – and curtailed the powers of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection of Green party friend Steffi Lemke. Four ministers now share the role: Federal Foreign Office, Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Development Aid. A complicated potpourri of competencies that reflects the complexity and cross-sectoral importance of the climate crisis.

And Baerbock wouldn’t be Baerbock if she didn’t push ahead. As a candidate for Chancellor, she promised to put the fight against the climate crisis at the top of the agenda. Now that’s what she’s doing at the State Department. As chief negotiator, she represents the Federal Republic of Germany climate conferences and routinely sends pictures like the island state of Palau, which is massively affected by the climate crisis due to rising sea levels. International climate policy is also in the spotlight during her 24-hour stay in Lisbon, her first trip abroad in 2023. Portugal is resolutely pursuing the goal of climate neutrality – and is itself badly affected by the climate crisis. The country is getting drier and hotter.

Baerbock in Portugal: Greens brought international climate policy to the Federal Foreign Office for the first time

But when she took office, when she brought international climate policy into her house, she could hardly have guessed what other trouble spots she would have. Some subsequently criticized the step, because the climate crisis in particular cannot tolerate any further delay. “Hardly time for the climate crisis,” was the headline in the Tagesschau recently in connection with Baerbock.

In Lisbon, Baerbock tried to consciously counteract the impression that he did not have enough capacity for the climate. Before leaving Berlin, the Greens politician announced that the new Federal Government Commissioner for Marine Protection, Sebastian Unger, would accompany her: “With its ambitious climate and energy policy, Portugal is facing up to the reality of ever drier and hotter summers. In addition, Portugal recognized early on the key role the oceans play in the climate and our food security.”

Green politician visits Lisbon Oceanarium

In her speech at a conference of the heads of the Portuguese missions abroad on Wednesday in Lisbon, she made it clear: “The climate crisis is one of the greatest security risks of our time”. The goal of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent is more important than ever.

In order to understand that the topic is pressing, you no longer have to travel to the South Seas. Portugal recorded 44.6 degrees for the first time in the Algarve last year. This is one of the reasons why Baerbock visited the Lisbon Oceanarium, Europe’s largest indoor aquarium, which is not only known as a magnet for visitors, but also for its important marine research. “Climate protection is marine protection,” said Baerbock at the joint press conference with her Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho. The green transition is not possible without the blue one. Portugal is playing a pioneering role here, including the largest marine reserve in Europe around the Selvagens Islands.

Global crises: Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran and the Western Balkans masks the climate crisis

The reality is, however, that Annalena Baerbock’s time for climate policy is actually limited in view of multiple global trouble spots. Her first year as foreign minister was dominated by Russia war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, human rights violations in Iran, and – most recently – the rising tensions in the Western Balkans. That doesn’t change the fact that the window for a successful fight against global warming is closing more and more. Time is a scarce resource, for Baerbock as Foreign Minister, but also in general when dealing with the climate crisis.

Nevertheless, it is particularly clear in Portugal that the heart of the Green politician beats for international climate policy. Also, or especially as Foreign Minister. Hunger, wars, the energy crisis, refugee movements and climate change are closely interlinked – this is only likely to increase in the future. Climate policy is therefore foreign policy.