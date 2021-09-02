Buhaibeh said in an exclusive statement to “Sky News Arabia” that this reduction will lead to more shortfalls in services in light of the insufficient government support.

Minister Buhaibeh stated that this reduction of programs and activities will have a negative impact on the health sector, especially in light of the continuation of war and the spread of epidemics, especially the Covid-19 epidemic, where the support at that time represented a strong impetus in supporting the health sector.

The minister’s warning comes in response to the announcement by a number of agencies and international organizations in Yemen to reduce their programs and activities, as of September 1, due to the severe shortage of funding, especially in the health and water sectors.

“As of September 2021, some agencies may return to reduction programmes, including water, health and other sectors, due to lack of funding,” David Gressly, the humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said in a statement.

According to the international statement, what the health group has received so far does not exceed 11 percent of the funds it needs this year, while the water, sanitation and hygiene group received only 8 percent of the required funds.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Dahhan, the Yemeni Deputy Minister of Health, referred to the many difficulties and problems facing the health sector in Yemen due to the cessation or reduction of support to some internationally supported programs, which are implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and Population, which led to the addition of more From the complexity of the general Yemeni scene in the health sector.

Al-Dahhan said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that this complexity is compounded by the intense confrontation with the repeated waves of the global pandemic, which has exhausted many of the great and non-great countries of the world, and which requires a mobilization and provision of a lot of financial, human and technical capabilities to contain it and limit its deadly effects, not to mention On maintaining the provision of basic health services of all kinds and degrees to citizens in different parts of the country, even at minimum levels of quality.

He noted the UN warnings of the repercussions of the lack of funding provided by donors, brothers and friends, through the international organizations of the United Nations, for Yemen, including the World Health Organization, the Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund, the World Food Program and others, which are effectively working as partners of the Yemeni government represented by the Ministry Public health and population to prevent the collapse of the health system in Yemen.

He said: “We rely a lot on such UN warnings, which can draw the attention of the international community in general and donors from brothers and friends in particular to the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the continued need for support.”

The United Nations says it needs sufficient funds to provide fuel to ensure that health facilities and vital water stations continue to provide life-saving services to millions of people across Yemen, as the amounts currently allocated are only sufficient for the next three months, especially at a time when the “Covid virus” is pressing on. -19” on Yemen’s already overstretched healthcare system.

It is expected that the UN projects and programs that will be scaled down will include those related to enabling the vulnerable to access clean water and sanitation services, and appropriate sanitation treatment, in order to prevent and ensure that cholera does not re-emerge.