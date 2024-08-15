Home policy

From: Sven Hauberg

Press Split

Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara is still a large construction site. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is on the verge of collapse. A new planned city is supposed to provide relief. But the 32 billion dollar project is facing huge problems.

With its 4,650 steel plates that look like feathers from a distance, Indonesia’s new presidential palace is intended to be reminiscent of the national symbol of the Southeast Asian country: Garuda, a mythical figure that is half human and half eagle. The Garuda Palace is the center of Nusantara, the new capital that Indonesia is currently building in the jungle of the island of Borneo. Nusantara is to be inaugurated this Saturday, Indonesia’s national holiday.

President Joko Widodo spent the first night in his new palace a few weeks ago, but apparently had restless nights in the middle of the still huge construction site. “I’ll tell you how it is: I slept badly,” local media quoted him as saying. Given the gigantic problems facing the mega-project, the president’s insomnia is understandable.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo poses in front of the new Garuda Palace in Nusantara. © Handout/AFP

Jokowi, as the president is often called, will hand over his office in October to former general Prabowo Subianto, who was elected in February. Nusantara should be Jokowi’s “greatest legacy,” says political scientist Edbert Gani Suryahudaya from the Indonesian Centre for Strategic and International Studies. But Nusantara is still a long way from being a real city. “Nusantara is not ready yet,” Jokowi said a few weeks ago. He announced the project five years ago, construction work began in 2022, and the city is scheduled to be completed in 2045. Two million people will then live here in an area that is four times the size of the current capital Jakarta and twice the size of New York.

Nusantara is expected to cost 32 billion US dollars

It is a gigantic feat of strength for Indonesia. The government only wants to cover 20 percent of the planned construction costs of around 32 billion US dollars, with private investors contributing the rest. But so far they have not participated. In June, Indonesia’s Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told parliament that the basic infrastructure should be completed first. “After that, foreign investors are invited to invest.”

But it remains questionable whether investors will come. Especially since the new capital is not a project close to Jokowi’s successor Prabowo’s heart. “Prabowo has proposed initiatives such as free meals for children, for example, which require considerable resources. Ultimately, he will have to set priorities,” says political scientist Gani. The surprise resignation of Nusantara’s top authority head and his deputy a few weeks ago also caused uncertainty.

Nusantara is to replace the current capital Jakarta as the administrative center of the huge island state. Jakarta itself, according to Jokowi, should “become a business, tourism and economic center.” Almost 34 million people live in the region, only the greater Tokyo area has more. Jakarta suffers from poor air quality, too much traffic and regular flooding. Around 40 percent of the city is already below sea level, and by 2050 the north of the metropolis could be completely under water. Nusantara, on the other hand, is safe from natural disasters, claims President Widodo.

“The government must immediately address the problems currently facing Jakarta”

However, the problems facing Jakarta will not disappear with the government’s move to Borneo. “Moving the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in Kalimantan is not a viable solution as it will only create new problems. Instead, the government must immediately address the problems Jakarta is currently facing,” criticizes Arie Rompas of Greenpeace Indonesia. Kalimantan is the Indonesian name for Borneo. Experts also warn that the government could lose sight of the concerns of the people in the Jakarta region from Nusantara, 1,300 kilometers away. “Moving the capital to Kalimantan can affect national politics as it distances state administration from civil society,” says political scientist Gani.

Proponents of Nusantara, however, argue that the new capital, due to its location in the center of Indonesia, could help to better distribute wealth in the country. Currently, 58 percent of economic output is generated on Java – the densely populated island on which Jakarta is located. “The main idea behind moving the capital to Kalimantan is to promote more even development in the eastern part of Indonesia,” says Gani.

Ecological showcase project Nusantara?

The Indonesian government has also declared Nusantara an ecological showcase project. Only electric cars will be allowed in the new city, and it will be powered entirely by renewable energies. These currently make up less than twelve percent of the country’s energy mix, with coal and gas in the top two places at 36 and 32 percent respectively. Greenpeace expert Arie Rompas is therefore reluctant to believe the eco-promise. “There is no study that shows that Nusantara can actually become climate neutral,” he says. In addition, heavy deforestation on Borneo is already a problem that will be made worse by the construction of the new government city.

Activists also complain that thousands of people in Borneo were relocated to make room for Jokowi’s showpiece city. “Our land was taken away from us by force, we had to pay for it, but we didn’t get a fair price,” a tribal elder of the Balik people told the newspaper South China Morning PostConversely, government officials in Jakarta seem less than enthusiastic about the prospect of having to work in the new planned city in the future. Some of them have reportedly been promised promotions if they choose to start a new life in Borneo.

At the beginning of the week, Joko Widodo’s cabinet met for the first time in Nusantara. “The new capital is a canvas on which we can design the future. Not every country has the opportunity or the ability to build a new capital from scratch,” said the outgoing president. His designated successor sounded much less excited. He would, said Prabowo Subianto, complete the new capital – “if that is possible.”