Highlights: BHU professor’s team did research on Corona in India

Corona mortality in India is less than Europe, America, reason given

Genetics explained through DNA data analysis

If you are wondering why the death rate in Covid-19 infection is quite high in US and European countries? Especially compared to India and South Asian countries, a team led by scientists of BHU has the answer.

A team of top genetic experts from 6 institutes, led by BHU Professor Dnyaneshwar Chaubey, was involved in this research. The whole DNA data of the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) gene of X chromosomes from different population groups were analyzed.

Actually it is our gene, which has saved us and is helping us in the war against this dangerous virus. The analysis of the team was published in the internationally renowned magazine PLOS ONE, which released on Thursday.

Scientists explain through molecular genetic exacerbations that corona virus mortality is higher among people with Iranian, European and European ancestry. At the same time, this risk is less in India and East Asia.