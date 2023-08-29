DHe no longer trusts the established parties, he wants to vote for the AfD, says one man. A few weeks ago, he passed an SPD event in Frankfurt. Anyone who accompanies election campaigners has seen this for years: wanting to vote for the AfD is hurled at the center parties as a threat. When asked why he wanted to vote for the party, he said: “Because they’re going to clean up here.”

He is bothered by immigration and crime, both of which he believes are too high. The fact that the man describes himself as an “Arab” who came to Germany decades ago is unusual. A study that examined the voting behavior of migrants in the 2017 federal election came to the conclusion that hardly any Muslims voted for the AfD. The Islamophobic attitude had a deterrent effect on them. Is that still valid?

Hanif Aroji works as a social worker in political education and meets many migrants in the projects at the Anne Frank Training Center in Frankfurt, among others, and it is almost always about politics. Recently, Aroji has often seen people from Muslim families expressing their intention to vote for the AfD. Aroji speaks of a small proportion that AfD sympathizers make up overall, perhaps two percent of migrants, but from his point of view it is a growing group.

Two types of migrant AfD supporters

Aroji recognizes two types of migrant AfD voters. The first group consists of people who rarely question their prejudices and conspiracy ideas. He cites the exclusion of Sinti and Roma and racism towards black people as examples. These attitudes are also widespread among migrants and coincide with the positions of the AfD.







The other group, which is approaching the AfD, considers Aroji to be more difficult to get hold of. She feels rejected by mainstream society and therefore wants to harm it. “They vote for the AfD as a protest election,” says Aroji. “They are not concerned with individual positions of the AfD, but with the fact that they want to disempower the establishment.”

The Duisburg political scientist Achim Goerres, who studies the voting behavior of migrants, supports this thesis: migrants with system frustration felt they were in good hands with the AfD.

Goerres is convinced that voters with a migration background are “not fundamentally” different from voters without a migration background. The alignment has continued for decades: “The fact that the SPD was significantly stronger among people of Turkish origin had to do with the fact that left-of-centre parties are perceived as more open to the problems of immigrants. But the dominance of the SPD is declining,” says Goerres. “For good reasons, the CDU is also trying harder to attract Muslim middle-class voters who have conservative positions.”

Extreme positions similar

But the voters are also the same in their extreme positions, says Goerres: “Xenophobia and racism are just as widespread among migrants as in all other population groups.” In this respect, it is not surprising if positions of the AfD were taken.







There have already been frequent reports about Germans from Russia who voted for the AfD. The study conducted by Goerres on the 2017 federal election showed that around 15 percent of them voted for the AfD, a fifth more than the general population.