Why Il Paradiso delle Signore is not broadcast on Rai 1 today: the reason, when it returns

Why isn’t Il Paradiso delle Signore today – Monday 8 May 2023 – broadcast on Rai 1? The popular afternoon drama, normally airing at 4pm after Today is Another Day, is off the air simply because the last episode of season seven aired last Friday. From today on Rai 1 the fiction Six sisters will be broadcast.

When he returns

But when does Il Paradiso delle Signore return with the eighth (8) season? Rai has officially confirmed that there will be an eighth season, also announcing that new filming will begin shortly. A process that will go on throughout the summer and which, between confirmed characters and probable abandonments, will produce all the episodes that will keep us company in the 2023/2024 season. To be exact, the official filming of the eighth season, already eagerly awaited by fans, of Ladies’ Paradise will start in mid-May. We will see the new episodes on Rai 1 starting from September.

