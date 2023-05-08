Why Il Paradiso delle Signore is not broadcast on Rai 1 today: the reason, when it returns
Why isn’t Il Paradiso delle Signore today – Monday 8 May 2023 – broadcast on Rai 1? The popular afternoon drama, normally airing at 4pm after Today is Another Day, is off the air simply because the last episode of season seven aired last Friday. From today on Rai 1 the fiction Six sisters will be broadcast.
When he returns
But when does Il Paradiso delle Signore return with the eighth (8) season? Rai has officially confirmed that there will be an eighth season, also announcing that new filming will begin shortly. A process that will go on throughout the summer and which, between confirmed characters and probable abandonments, will produce all the episodes that will keep us company in the 2023/2024 season. To be exact, the official filming of the eighth season, already eagerly awaited by fans, of Ladies’ Paradise will start in mid-May. We will see the new episodes on Rai 1 starting from September.
Streaming and TV
We have seen why Ladies’ Paradise is not on the air today, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The fiction is broadcast on Rai 1 from Monday to Friday at 16.05. It is also possible to follow it in live streaming or deferred thanks to the on demand function via the platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
