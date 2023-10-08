Why Il Collegio 8 isn’t on air tonight: the reason

Why is Il Collegio 8 not broadcast tonight, Sunday 8 October 2023, as scheduled on Rai 2 at 9.20 pm? Rai, given what is happening in Israel (live here), has decided to change its Rai 2 programming by giving space to a Tg2Post Special. Today’s episode of Il Collegio 8 has therefore been postponed. The date on which it will be recovered is not official. Presumably next Sunday.

Where to see Il Collegio 8 live on TV and live streaming? The docu-reality is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Students

We have seen why Il Collegio 8 is not broadcast, but who are the students of this edition? The young protagonists of the reality show are: Marta Battaglia (15 years old, Resuttano, Caltanissetta), Alessia Berchicci (14 years old, Montesarchio, Benevento), Flavio Bertucci (15 years old, Riccione), Giorgia Ceccarelli (16 years old, Pisa), Anita Pia Costanzo (14 years, Succivo, Casera), Cecilia D’Ammassa (15 years, Aquino, Frosinone), Helena Del Pozzo (17 years, Messina), Enrico Di Clemente (17 years, Carpi, Modena), Luca Galise (17 years, Cava de’ Tirreni, Salerno), Anna Garau (15 years old, Tonara, Nuoro), Rocco Ryan Greco (15 years old, Gela, Caltassinetta), Guglielmo Grosso (14 years old, Naples), Carmelina Iannoni (14 years old, Rome), Ilary Iolli (16 years, Cassino), Mahdi Khouya (17 years, Vienne), Daniele Marrone (16 years, Cagnano Amiterno, L’Aquila), Diego Natale (16 years, Grosseto), Denise Pagani (15 years, Costeggiola, Verona) , Christopher Parolin (16 years old, Bassano del Grappa, Veneto), Giuseppe Puppio (17 years old, Cosenza), Anna Rita Santeramo (16 years old, Barletta, BAT), Frida Schiavi (16 years old, Brembate di Sopra, BG), Mirko Stellato (17 years old, Sant’Angelo in Formis, Caserta).