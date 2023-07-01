When Daniel Craig He pointed out that “No Time to Die” was going to be the last film he would make acting as James Bond, rumors about who could be next to play agent 007 began to flood. One of those names was Idris Elbe, who was thrilled to be considered to play the historical spy; however, comments from a section of fans meant that the British actor was no longer interested in the role.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards: Peruvian director Francisco Lombardi is invited to be part of the Academy

Why doesn’t Idris Elba want to play James Bond anymore?

The 50-year-old actor said the main reason he no longer wants to play the agent 007 It is due to comments from a group of people who emphasized the color of his skin to oppose his candidacy as Daniel Craig’s successor, something he considered “disgusting” in an interview with the podcast “SmartLess”.

Idris Elba has been tapped to play James Bond as the successor to Daniel Craig, who played agent 007 for 15 years. Photo: composition LR/Vogue/ Mike Marsland

“It was a great compliment that, in all corners of the world, except in some, which we are not going to talk about, they were very happy about the idea that I was taken into account. Those who weren’t happy with the idea turned it all into something disgusting and disgusting because it became a matter of race. It became nonsense, and I took the worst part, ”he sentenced.

In addition, he told how he experienced racism within the Hollywood industry, and that the issue should be treated very carefully on and off the set. “Humans are obsessed with race, and that obsession can really get in the way of people’s aspirations. Racism should be a topic of debate, without a doubt. Racism is very real. I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized that that typecasted me. Our skin is nothing more than that: it is just skin ”, she concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Olmo Figueredo: “This documentary warns about the dangers of social networks”

What other actors are dreaming of playing James Bond?

Idris Elba is not the only name that has sounded to give life to the mythical spy, and there are other actors who also fit the profile to play agent 007, and who could follow in the footsteps of figures such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

On social networks they suggested some names that would fit the character very well, such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kraven the Hunter”), henry cavill (“Man of Steel”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), and Robert Pattinson (“The Batman”).

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Luke Evans or Robert Pattinson could be the next to play the famous spy. Photo: composition LR/Jordan Strauss/Mike Marsland/Slaven Vlasic/Fadel Senna

However, one of the producers of the franchise, Barbara Broccolipointed out that it is still too early to talk about a next Bond, and it is that the restart of the story is still at a very early stage, so the new interpreter of the spy could be released in 2024.

#Idris #Elba #longer #play #James #Bond #disgusting