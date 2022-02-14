Guided by unprecedented ideological fanaticism, Americans are approaching the chaos seen in Cuba, the Soviet Union and Venezuela.| Photo: Facebook/White House

What ended the evil empires of Nazi Germany and the Communist Soviet Union were failed dogmas. Ideology destroyed freedom of expression. And it ruined meritocracy and ensured uneven enforcement of the law – paving the way for even worse things.

The Nazi idea of ​​a superior Aryan race encompassed everything from physics to war engineering. The Soviet commissars did the same, subordinating rational thought to the communist agenda. In both systems, fanatics infiltrated universities and schools to institutionalize indoctrination.

the ideology woke, although not yet lethal, it is similar. His racial version defends the idea that the race and gender of the vice president and the next justice of the Supreme Court will trump all other variables.

But have the current vice president and future Supreme Court justice begun to choose their doctors or airline pilots along the same lines of race and sex?

What – other than ideology – explains why the rejection of the name of African-American judge Janice Rogers Brown, in 2003 and 2005, was not considered racist or sexist, while the rejection of the name of an African-American nominated why Biden would be?

Why are the majority of criminals from the Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups who looted, destroyed and provoked violence in those 120 days of summer 2020 not charged or brought to trial? Why, on the other hand, are the January 6 protesters or Canadian truck drivers today treated with disproportionate aggression by the press?

If the same January 6 protesters carried BLM posters or LBGT movement banners, would they be subject to a year in solitary confinement and still not be charged? If the criminal protesters and looters of summer 2020 wore the MAGA cap, would they have been released without any charges whatsoever?

What would have happened if conservative protesters had created a “no-police zone” in Seattle? Would politics have left the protesters alone and would the press have romanticized such illegality?

One of the reasons why the lockdowns and the mandatory use of masks against Covid-19 would have fallen into disrepute was the fact that they were ideas deeply corrupted by ideology.

In June 2020, when thousands of people challenged the quarantines – with the support of health professionals who said that the agenda justified violating the isolation decrees – millions of Americans realized that the government measures had more to do with identity politics than with the aim of saving lives.

Still in 2020, which politicians criticized vaccination programs and said they would probably not be immunized if these vaccines had the support of former President Donald Trump?

If Trump is demonized and called a destroyer of the legitimacy of elections, what can be said of the beatified Stacey Abrams? She lost Georgia’s election by over 50,000 votes. For years, however, she claimed that the electoral system was a game of marked cards and that elections were illegitimate.

In 2000, who questioned the vote count for weeks, despite the many public and private audits that confirmed George W. Bush’s victory in Florida?

In 2004-2005 — for the second time in history — who questioned the Electoral College vote in Congress? Which party were the 31 deputies and one senator who asked for the legislative vote in a failed attempt to reverse the election result?

In 2016, who funded a weeks-long ad campaign urging chosen voters to violate their constitutional duties, ignore state caucus results, and vote for Hillary Clinton?

And who, even in 2016, said that the victorious opponent had been elected illegitimately? Who said he would join the “resistance” to undermine his presidency? Who advised Biden in 2020 not to accept the election result if he lost it?

If conservative fanatics were looting stores, kidnapping innocent people in big cities and driving homicides to historic levels, would the Biden administration be mobilizing police forces to ensure these people are arrested? Or would the prosecutors continue to ignore the situation

If anti-communist Cubans were entering the country illegally, would they be greeted with flowers, as is the case today with those who come from Mexico or Central America?

If by 2024 a Republican president had the support of a Republican Congress, what would be the reaction to conservatives who advocate an end to legislative obstructions? Or the requirement of identification at the time of voting? What if they voted to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 15 to secure six nominations from a Republican-controlled presidency and Congress?

When ideology applied in places like Castroist Cuba, the former Soviet Union, and present-day Venezuela undermines law enforcement, destroys the role of merit in determining qualification, silences speech, and uses the law unequally, society suffers.

In these dystopias, at one time or another the shelves are empty, the currency has no value and the countries become impoverished and go back to chaos. Is this the future that awaits us?

What’s more frightening is that ideology ensures that this chaos is treated as a success. Critics are demonized and hunted down. And the obsequious state press assures the people that everything is going very well.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

© 2022 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in english