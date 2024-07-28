The words of the father of Philip Turetta, the young man who took the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchetin in a case that has been discussed and analyzed a lot in recent months. The sentences said by Nicola Turetta to his son have sparked several controversies after the press reported them and social media, consequently, have risen up.

Now, in fact, the time has come for clarifications, at least to the public who commented with great indignation on what the man allegedly said to his son Filippo Turetta. “I deeply apologize for what I said to my son.” Not only apologiesbut a complete step back by Turetta senior who admits that his words were “meaningless nonsense”.

The statement by Filippo Turetta’s father completes the apology by clarifying the position on the events involving girls like Giulia Cecchettin. “I never considered feminicides something normal. I was terrified by the idea that Filippo could take his own life”. In those days, in fact, right in Montorio, there had been three suicides among the inmates.

The situation of penitentiary institutions, in truth, is an emergency throughout the Peninsula with regards to conditions of prisoners and it does not concern (only) those who need psychological support, but also the situations of minimal human survival in the extreme discomfort of many institutions. Nicola Turetta says in an appeal to those who have overwhelmed him with criticism:

We had just been told that our son was also at risk. Those moments were terrible for us. We did not know how to deal with them. Please do not consider that nonsense. I beg you to be understanding.

Filippo Turetta’s father tries to explain his words during the interview in prison with his son. In the conversation of December 3, intercepted by investigators, Nicola Turetta, together with his wife Elisabetta Martin, told his son: “You did something wrong, but you are not a mafioso, you are not a murderer, you had a moment of weakness. You are not a terrorist. You must find the strength. You are not the only one. Others have been through similar situations. But you still have to graduate…”.

In his outburst to the press, together with his apologies, Nicola Turetta states that the great and existing concern of his wife and other son is weighed down by this “media storm” after the interview was made public by the newspapers. “Elizabeth and I had just found the strength to return to work,” admits Turetta. It is difficult for the man to face, as he himself says in tears, “those headlines that paint me as a monster.”

About the degree which had been mentioned in the prison conversation with Filippo Turetta, the one that poor Giulia Cecchettin, instead, was not able to celebrate, the father states that he did it “only to keep him busy and not make him think about suicide. […] He wants to serve his sentence. He has no intention of escaping his responsibilities.