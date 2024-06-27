Luca Ricci he spoke again after completing the crime with which he killed his parents. The man admitted that he decided to make this gesture so as not to make them suffer anymore given the numerous family debts accumulated over time.

Here is what emerged from this first interrogation.

Luca Ricci kills his parents without mercy

The protagonist of this story is Luca Ricci, a 50-year-old man who took the life of his father Giuseppe and mother Luisa on June 24th. The two, aged 75 and 70 respectively, lived in a small house in via Fanella, in Fano.

The two spouses and parents of the murderer

Luca also lived in the same house, as the house had been divided onto two floors in order to give the two parts two independent entrances. The news of the killing of the two spouses spread immediately and apparently the various autopsy tests would have revealed some chilling details.

From what emerged, in fact, the murderer entered the parents’ house suffocating the mother with the phone charging cord while the mother was in the kitchen. The woman had in fact called her son because she wasn’t feeling well and she needed someone to take her blood pressure. After putting an end to his mother’s life, Luca went to the bedroom where he found his father sleeping. He then hit him with a blunt object on the head.

The man attempted to to defend oneself and to react, which is why there are several blows from a cutting knife or hammer in the arms and hands. Unfortunately, after several minutes of agony, the man also passed away, thus bringing his son’s diabolical plan to fruition.

The murderer’s confession during the first interrogation

Scientific police enter the villa

Luke Ricci It doesn’t seem to be at all repentant regarding what was committed because according to his point of view he wanted to grant a sort of liberation to his parents. In fact, according to the murderer, they were no longer at peace as they had accumulated a lot debts and they had even mortgaged the house.

They remained living in that house by accessing a sort of concession that allowed them to reside in that context upon payment of a fee. rent. In the next few hours, the arrest of Luca Ricci who is currently in prison will be confirmed Villa Fastiggi in Pesaro.

Man must answer for multiple voluntary homicide to which are added the aggravating circumstances relating to cruelty with which the gesture was carried out. It is also assumed that the man was looking for something in his parents’ house and that he used to ask them for a lot of money.