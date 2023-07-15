During the past year there were more than 86,000 burglaries in homes in Spain, according to data from the Crime Balance presented by the Ministry of the Interior in the last quarter of 2022. A figure that represents an increase of 14.3% compared to 2021. So there are many users who take the opportunity to contract, before the summer holidays, an alarm in house that gives them peace of mind when they are not there. But not everyone wants to be locked into a contract with a monthly fee to monitor their home, and traditional security companies aren’t the only option: there are already many technology companies that have designed similar systems, in terms of components, that are installed easily and controlled from the mobile, and also do not require an additional subscription: Xiaomi, EufySecurity, somfy or Ring. Is he alarm kit of this last brand that we have tested, to verify if these products are a real alternative, how is the installation and what options it offers.

Most of these kits, and Ring’s is no exception, are scalable. That is, there are combos with a certain number of components that can later be expanded with more sensors and devices to adapt to the needs of each home. The one I’ve tried is made up of five pieces (base station, keyboard, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender), to which I’ve added a camera.

The first step for its installation is download the Ring app and create an account. The process involves entering a name, location, email address, and password. After this point, a control panel appears from which it is possible to add the devices one by one. It is very simple and everything is explained in detail step by step: it does not take more than 10 minutes.

More information

Next, it is time to place all the components in their final location: the base station, which functions as the center of the system and includes a powerful alarm, I have placed it on a piece of furniture and it is connected by Wi-Fi to the network of the home (can also be done by cable); the keyboard, which facilitates the connection and disconnection of the alarm without having to resort to the mobile, next to the entrance door, on the hall (there is also the option of placing it on the wall); the contact sensor on the terrace door to notify me if it opens (attached with the adhesive that it incorporates); the motion detector in the hall, also attached to the wall; the range extender connected to a socket in the same space, to improve the connection between the different devices; and the camera, on a piece of furniture in the living room, which is a passageway for the rooms. Both the base station and the camera, as well as the extender, work connected to the electrical current; the rest of the components go to batteries.

It has three modes of use. The first of them is Disarmed, which as its name indicates, is the one that is active when we are at home. On exit, it changes to Out, by pressing a shortcut in the app or with the keyboard: when doing so, there is one minute to exit before the alarms go off. In this case, you can see the live image from the camera at any time from the app, check that all the devices are active, check the event history, etc. There is a third way Home, which keeps the door and window sensors active even when you’re inside. But, personally, I have not found it very useful nor have I used it.

One more detail: the control of the app is not limited to a single person: it is possible to give permissions to others (with their own access codes) to manage the device themselves.

Opening the door, the window…

Once the kit is installed and its three modes tested, what exactly does this solution allow? In essence, if it detects any movement or opening of the door or window in which the sensors are installed, a notification arrives to the mobile (in real time) that warns of the incident. And if the alarm has not been deactivated in a few seconds, from the app or with the numeric code on the door keypad, the siren starts to sound. The sound is loud enough to alert neighbors if the home is in a building.

After having tried this set for weeks and having, in the past, contracted an alarm with a provider of this type of service, I can affirm that I am totally satisfied with this other solution, of direct and own control, and I would not go back. The components are very similar and the biggest difference is that if there is any problem, before I received a call informing me of the situation; and now I can see for myself and take appropriate action.

Also, one aspect that I really liked is that if there is any power outage while the security system is working, it does not turn off. A notice arrives informing of the event and that the alarm begins to work with an emergency power system, which gives sufficient margin (24 hours) to check what is happening and call the police if necessary.

