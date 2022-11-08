“From a nutritional point of view, a” doping “food is characterized by the presence, in abundant and often associated proportions, of salt, sugar and fat – explains Dr. Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist– and this is true whether the food in question is sweet or salty, as in the case of many industrial sweets with high percentages of salt, or industrial sandwiches and pretzels containing sugar. As for nutrition, strictly obeying a ban often leads to the opposite problem, namely binge eating. In this regard, I remember what an obese patient once told me about junk food: “I know it hurts, but when I eat junk food it’s like I get a quick and rewarding hug”. In general, to manage the excessive craving for doping foods it is not necessary to avoid them completely, as it is instead right to do with classic drugs, but to eat them very rarely and with the right slowness, so as to be able to recognize in a conscious way that we can not eat them. because we don’t like them and not because we obey a prohibition ».