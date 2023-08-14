Long before the industrial revolution, an efficient energy supply system was created for the disused mining in the Upper Harz with the help of hydropower. It still works and has therefore become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

BAffordable oats were scarce in the 16th and 17th centuries on the barren heights of the north German low mountain range and therefore triggered an energy revolution: the transformation from horse-powered to hydroelectric power. In the mining towns around Clausthal-Zellerfeld with its shafts, which had penetrated up to 600 meters deep into the mountains in the early 19th century, silver, lead, copper and, most recently, zinc were mined from the Middle Ages.

Water was a concern and a blessing at the same time. It had to be drained from the pits or pumped out, but it offered the chance to use its powers sensibly for underground work – with the appropriate technology that has been perfected over the centuries. It was called “lifting water through water”. Water then also lifted the loads of the mine with the help of huge water wheels and carried the miners up and down.