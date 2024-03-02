If you ignore the practical concerns about efficiency and storage, everyone must agree that hydrogen would be a relaxed solution: the convenience of a petrol car, but with water as emissions. You can already buy a used hydrogen car for less than 20,000 euros, but even if you live near a gas station, that is not exactly a great idea.

Let's start with the costs for a full tank of hydrogen. A few years ago the stuff cost 10 euros per kilo and you could completely fill up a Toyota Mirai for less than 60 euros. Then you could drive 650 kilometers until the next refueling. Nowadays the price per kilo is around 20 euros, so you can easily spend more than 100 euros for a full tank. There are petrol cars that you can drive for less.

You have to pay road tax

The costs per kilometer may be comparable to those for petrol cars, but you currently do not pay road tax for a hydrogen car. Unfortunately, that is also about to change. Next year you will have to pay a quarter rate for EVs and hydrogen cars, but from 2026 owners of all cars will have to pay the full price. And with heavy cars this will add up.

A Toyota Mirai weighs 1,900 kilos and a Hyundai Nexo even slightly more. This means that you will soon have to pay more than 100 euros in road tax per month. An average gasoline-powered passenger car weighs 300 to 400 kilos less, so you will notice that in the monthly costs. It will therefore only become less profitable to drive on hydrogen.

Then there are the repair costs

We do not want to say that all hydrogen cars will necessarily break down, but it is a relatively young technology. The German owner of a Hyundai ix35 FCEV on hydrogen had a broken fuel cell. This part converts hydrogen into electricity. The garage gave the owner a quote of 100,000 euros. The car was therefore a total loss.

Is there no future for hydrogen?

In any case, hydrogen will have a role in the future. There is a good chance that Dutch industry will do a lot with hydrogen. This also means that production increases and costs are likely to decrease. In addition, many companies are involved in extracting hydrogen and there are hopeful reports that there is enough of the stuff in the ground.

In addition, there are several companies such as Toyota and BMW that believe that the stuff will play a role in sustainability. There are also various start-ups that come up with unique ideas for the future; who knows, the holy grail might suddenly be among them. For now, the hydrogen car in the Netherlands still has little chance of success, but the tide can easily turn.