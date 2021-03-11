As 5G technology advances to occupy a central place in the communications network, manufacturers of electronic devices vie for territorial control of this market. The world leader is Huawei. At the local level, Samsung Galaxy S21 is the first “official” phone to connect to fifth-generation networks.

Globally, Huawei, according to a study, took a significant advantage over its competitors. What are the reasons for this leadership that seems as volatile as the price of bitcoin.

The data analyzed by the Finbold consultancy indicate that Huawei is a leader in active 5G-ready devices with a 26.9% share worldwide, as of the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the latest data provided by the platform Newzoo.

South Korean giant Samsung, which is accelerating its production, it follows closely with 25.1%, while Apple has a 19.5% share.

Between August and December, metrics show that Samsung dominated participation for the previous four months. Nevertheless, Huawei skyrocketed in December, surpassing his eternal rival.

Huawei’s growth in the production of ready-to-use devices 5G has been backed by China, which is arguably the leader in network adoption. The firm has an advantage in serving a large domestic market, keeping rivals such as Samsung and Apple at bay, whose goal is also to penetrate the Chinese market.

However, Huawei’s leadership could soon be challenged as competitors are launching new 5G devices. For example, Apple, with its three 5G-capable iPhone 12 models, ranked third.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Photo: Samsung.

Its immediate follower, Samsung, presented locally his family Galaxy S21 (S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra), all with 5G. Everything seems to indicate that the next launches of line A, which will be presented shortly in the country, will also come with this communication technology.

In this launch frenzy, a few days ago Huawei launched the Huawei P40 4G and just yesterday introduced the MatePad 10.4 New Edition (a review of the MatePad). Now the company has just launched the Huawei Mate 40E 5G in China.

Huawei’s great help comes from a massive financing of Chinese state banking services. The financing has helped the company undermine its competitors with attractive and readily available resources for its products.

The new Huawei Mate 40E 5G.

Compared to the competition, Huawei has risen to the top despite the restrictions imposed by the Donald Trump administration, due to the trade wars between the United States and China.

The new president at the helm of the White House, Joe Biden, instead of being more contemplative than his predecessor, has described Huawei as an “unreliable supplier” and a threat to national security.

However, since the take-off of 5G began, Huawei has also invested heavily in its research and development team responsible for explore market needs and new opportunities.

Like other industries, most manufacturers were hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 that affected global supply. However, Huawei appears to have sustained the recession after China brought the pandemic under control early, unlike its Western competitors, which entered the second wave of the pandemic towards the fourth quarter.

