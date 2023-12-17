admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 17/12/2023 – 16:20

A group linked to Iran and which holds power in part of Yemen claims to be in solidarity with Hamas and began bombing cargo ships departing or ending in Israel. Tension in the region could have consequences for global trade. In recent days, at least four important shipping companies have suspended their routes through the Red Sea, fearing attacks by the Houthi militia, who govern part of Yemen. Recently, several vessels, under different flags, were attacked in the region, mainly by drones.

An important route for world trade, cargo ships sail through the Red Sea on their way to the Gulf of Aden and the Suez Canal, which connects Asian and European markets without the need to go around Africa.

What consequences could these attacks have on global trade? DW summarizes the main topics.

Why are Houthi militias attacking ships?

The Houthi militia, based in Yemen, has stepped up attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea in support of the radical Islamic group Hamas in the current conflict against Israel.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel are bitter enemies, which represent a mutual existential threat, compete for regional hegemony and maintain a covert war with cyber attacks, assassinations and sabotage.

Iran leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, a type of informal alliance made up of Syria, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Palestinian factions, Iraqi militias and Yemen's Houthi rebels, among others.

The civil war in Yemen began in 2014, when the capital Sana was taken by Houthi rebels, supported by Iran. Since 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, an ally of Yemen's internationally recognized government, has been fighting the Houthis, fearing a conflict in their country. territory. As part of this tension, ships were sporadically attacked in the region, where Somali pirates also operate.

But, with the start of the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, attacks on cargo ships increased exponentially, generating worldwide concern.

The Houthi rebels declared “solidarity” with Hamas and attacked the city of Eilat, in southern Israel, with drones and missiles, launched from the south of the Arabian Peninsula. They also began bombing ships in the Red Sea, which borders part of the Yemeni coast.

The attacks fit into the Houthis' anti-Semitic and anti-American rhetoric and their hope to gain wider recognition as part of the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance.

The militia presents itself as victims of a conspiracy between Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia, which is why it is popular among part of the Yemeni population.

Which ships are targeted?

The Houthi militia have targeted all ships they believe are on their way to or coming from Israel. The only cargo ships with free passage in the Red Sea are those carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. All others are “legitimate targets of our armed forces,” the group said in a statement.

The Houthi rebels have a significant arsenal of weapons, as well as drones and anti-ship missiles – even a helicopter was once used to hijack an Israeli ship.

On Friday, two Yemeni cargo ships were attacked and set on fire, including the “Al Jasrah”, operated by the German shipping company Hapag Lloyd.

How important is the Red Sea?

To the north of the Red Sea is the Suez Canal, and to the south is the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which leads to the Gulf of Aden. It is a busy maritime route, where ships transit towards the Suez Canal to transport goods between Asia and Europe.

About 10% of world trade flows through the Suez Canal. A large part of Europe's energy supply comes from the Red Sea, as well as food such as palm oil and grains, as well as all types of products delivered by container ships.

In 2021, a ship stranded in the Suez Canal caused disruption across the world for several days by blocking the passage of other cargo ships.

How do attacks affect commerce?

Due to the escalation in the attacks, at least four shipping companies – Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk – announced in the last two days that they would temporarily suspend their trips through the Red Sea.

Some ships linked to Israel changed their routes to a longer route, bypassing Africa and passing the Cape of Good Hope. According to experts, this extends the journey by up to 31 days, depending on the speed – which means higher costs and delays in deliveries.

The clearest immediate consequence of the attacks, however, was an increase in insurance costs: according to Lloyd's List Intelligence, prices for these services doubled for ships traveling in the Red Sea – for Israeli shipping companies, the increase reaches 250% .

Carriers are also charging their customers a “war risk surcharge.” However, this is not expected to be reflected in consumer prices for now.

Despite the Houthi militia's arsenal, experts consider that it does not have enough warships to completely block the Red Sea and impose a barrier. Combat ships from the United States, France and other countries also patrol the area and keep the waterway open.

In recent weeks, several missiles and drones have been shot down by American, French and British warships patrolling the area.

How is international politics reacting to the attacks?

The European Union (EU) stated that the numerous attacks threaten international shipping and maritime security and constitute a serious violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock demanded that “Houthi attacks on civilian merchant ships in the Red Sea stop immediately.” According to her, these attacks show “that the threat to Israel’s security comes not only from Hamas in Gaza, but also from the Houthis.”

The Pentagon reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wants to visit Bahrain to “form multilateral coalitions” in an effort to “respond to maritime aggression that threatens shipping and the global economy.”

Iran warned that the US proposal may not be well received.

“If they carry out such an irrational measure, they will face extraordinary problems,” said Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps also warned that attacks on merchant ships in the region pose a direct threat to international trade and maritime security.

le (Lusa, EFE, ots)