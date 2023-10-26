Last April, General Motors and Honda agreed to build affordable EVs together. They would use GM’s Ultium platform for this. In this way, the brands could jointly compete with Tesla and the wave of affordable electric cars from China. Now Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe has announced that the collaboration for the affordable EV will end.

If you have now been aggressively knocking on the table because there will be no American Honda, take it easy and compare the Acura ZDX and the new Honda Prologue with the Chevrolet Blazer EV. The Prologue is already a Honda with technology from GM, but the collaboration will not be expanded further after this.

The affordable EV that GM and Honda would build had to be a crossover that would cost no more than $30,000 (about 28,000 euros). So it was not a successor to the Honda e anyway. The partnership model would use GM’s Ultium battery. The battery will still be used for future General Motors crossovers and SUVs.

Why Honda and GM will not make an affordable EV together

Mibe says against Bloomberg: ‘After researching this for a year, we decided that this would be difficult as a business. So at this point we are stopping the development of an affordable EV.’ The termination of the collaboration is due to challenges in terms of costs and distances between the factories. A ‘changed business environment’ would also influence the decision.

By the way, the whole idea of ​​a cheap electric car from Honda is not yet off the table. ‘GM and Honda will look for a solution separately. This project itself has been cancelled,” Mibe added. Hopefully that solution is something more fun than yet another crossover or SUV. The brands will continue to collaborate in the field of hydrogen, gasoline cars and technology for autonomous cars.