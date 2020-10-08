He has been granted bail in the drug case but his brother Shouvik is still in judicial custody. The High Court has dismissed Shouvik’s bail plea. The court says that Shouvik was in direct contact with drug dealers.

Shouvik’s problems have not reduced

Riya Chakraborty got bail from Bombay High Court on 28 October, 28 days later. At the same time, his brother’s difficulties have not reduced yet. The court admitted that Shauvik was in direct contact with drug dealers and was also involved in the transaction. The High Court said, at this stage, the NCB has enough material to show that he was involved with illegal smuggling drug dealers. Justice Sarang Kotwal said, Shauvik is an important link in the chain of drug dealers. No such allegations were proved on Riya.

Shuvik was in touch with drug peddlers

The High Court observed that there was a transaction of money to buy ‘Weed’ from Shouvik’s account. The High Court said, he was supplying drugs to Sushant from a party. He was involved in the illegal trade of drugs. Shauvik is accused of being involved with drug peddlers Anuj Keshwani and Parihar. His bail petition has also been dismissed.