It’s now a certainty: Raymond Todaro will not be on the dance commission in what will be the new edition of Amici. The man has held this position for several years, but now he is reportedly looking elsewhere.

Here is the truth behind his decision.

Raimondo Todaro leaves Amici

Raymond Todaro he is an excellent Latin American dancer, which is why he has won numerous competitions and taken part in many television programs. In recent years Maria DeFilippi he brought it to his excellent broadcast, namely Friends, to make him fill the role of dance teacher.

It is thanks to him that talents like Mattia Zenzola they managed to express themselves, but for many others he would not have completed his task in the best possible way. In any case, the man was a point of reference for the transmission, but unfortunately he would have decided to make an unequivocal choice.

Raimondo Todaro will not be part of the dance commission of Friends 24as he has decided to give up this role. In his place will come a former student of the format, namely Adriano Bettinellia dancer who has made his way in the world of dance and ballet.

The truth about Raimondo Todaro’s abandonment

Raimondo seemed to really love the role that Maria De Filippi had offered him, but he also showed that he was not always able to accept the criticisms. Is this perhaps one of the reasons that pushed him to leave the dance commission of the beloved talent show on Canale 5?

From what we know, Maria De Filippi had once again proposed that he take on this role, but he refused as he wanted to dedicate himself to some personal priorities. The man will therefore have to face issues that have to do with his privacy although, at the moment, nothing more has been revealed.

Raimondo will certainly have his good reasons for abandoning a place that has given him so much satisfaction and that could have further increased his career. notoriety. Perhaps, in time, he himself will reveal the reasons for this decision.