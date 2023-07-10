Guatemala continues to be immersed in uncertainty about what will happen with the results of the presidential elections on June 25. This because ofThis weekend, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Silvia Valdés, launched a new suspension of the officialization of results.

The results of the elections have been suspended since July 1, when the Constitutional Court issued a controversial and unprecedented resolution that forced a second comparison of the votes at the national level.

The recount, which took place from July 4 to 6, ended without major changes, confirming the pass of Bernardo Arévalo de León together with the former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova to the second electoral round.

In the general elections of June 25, Torres (15.86%) and Bernardo Arévalo (11.77%) were the most voted among the 22 candidates.

But after the second scrutiny, Valdés’ resolution indicates that the Supreme Court of Justice must examine whether the results review process was carried out correctly, due to a series of legal appeals issued by conservative parties.

Valdés’s decision, which was issued unilaterally without the rest of the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice, orders the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to deliver a report on the vote matching procedure.

Bernardo Arévalo (left) and Sandra Torres

The Seed Movement, an opposition party in Guatemala, has already reacted and filed an appeal this Sunday against the president of the Supreme Court of Justice for his decision to postpone the officialization of the results.

“We went to the Constitutional Court because President Váldes made mistakes in her last resolution,” Juan Guerrero, Semilla’s national prosecutor, told reporters during the presentation of a memorial.

According to said party, Váldes’ decision, published last Friday night, intends to suspend the adjudication of public office and the development of the second round of elections on August 20. “In addition, the president could not make a unilateral decision that was not supported by the rest of the magistrates,” Guerrero said.

According to experts and analysts, the legal resources and the intervention of the courts are aimed at hindering the electoral process, due to the surprising advance of Arévalo De León, a candidate who has offered to curb corruption in the country.

Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo react

The decision led the two candidates who would be in the second round to speak out. This Sunday, the presidential candidate and former first lady of Guatemala Sandra Torres Casanova expressed her “concern” about a “judicialization” of the country’s general elections.

“We are concerned that 15 days after the first round of elections, the results have not been made official,” Torres said during a press conference held in the department (province) of Huehuetenango, located in the northwest of

Guatemala.

Torres added that there is a “judicialization” of the process and that he fears that “the elections will be stolen” for “some political interest that wants the ballot to not take place.”

Sandra Torres, candidate for the presidency of Guatemala.

The presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo also asked this Sunday to annul the decision not to make the results official of the June general elections in which he went to the second round.

Arévalo recalled that his Seed Movement filed an appeal against “the unilateral decision of the presiding magistrate of the CSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) who intends to suspend the adjudication of charges and the call for a second round.”

The politician requested that “the resolution” issued by Valdés be annulled. Also requested that it evaluate the “possible commission of the crime of abuse of authority” by the president of the CSJ, for “having usurped functions” that correspond to the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The presidential candidate had declared last week that in Guatemala “democracy is at stake” and explained that traditional politicians intend to “leave the election without definition in a scenario like the one that exists in the Supreme Court of Justice, where authorities have not been changed for 4 years.”

