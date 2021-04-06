Spain has not stopped vaccinating at Easter to be able to reach the summer with 70% of the citizens vaccinated. In addition, Health has introduced some changes on the fifth update of the Vaccination Strategy in order to speed up the process, such as extending the age of use of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 55 to 65 years or the single-dose administration in people 65 years of age and younger who have overcome COVID-19.

In this way, the forecast is to finish vaccinate those over 80 in two weeks, continue with the vaccination of essential personnel and administer the vaccine AstraZeneca to the general population aged 65 and under. In addition, by mid-April the arrival of the Janssen single-dose vaccine, which is, as detailed by the Ministry of Health, “will be used in parallel with mRNA or AstraZeneca vaccines, prioritizing the oldest age groups. Its use will be specified when the moment and the doses to be received are known ”. What is clear is that it will not be used for people who have had the disease.

Uncertainty with the group from 66 to 79 years

The vaccination campaign is advancing in the country unevenly but constantly. The population most at risk is already being protected against the virus and it is more or less clear which vaccine each age group receives. In addition, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Tuesday that the vaccination rate is going to accelerate remarkably. However, there is a group that lives surrounded by uncertainty: the people between 66 and 79 years old. They are too old to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, but do not fall into the risk group for the messenger RNA-based Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna drugs. Still no one in the group has received a single dose, and it is not even established when those under 70 will be vaccinated.

The recent update of the strategy establishes that these people fall within group 5, vulnerable people due to their age, not residents of senior centers. Specifically, they are part of the subgroup 5C, for which the mRNA and Janssen vaccines, also intended for subgroups 5A (people aged 80 and over, who are already being vaccinated) and 5B (between 70 and 79 years old). Thus, it is expected that the future of people between 66 and 79 will be clarified with the arrival of the single-dose drug

Collective complaints

While it is specified when and with what dose this group will be vaccinated, those who are part of it begin to despair, since only 3.8% have been vaccinated, and almost all cases have been for being high risk patients or belong to groups such as essential workers or Armed forces.

Also, several people of this age group have criticized in statements to 20 minutes the Government’s management with this issue due to lack of information and clarity. “Nobody knows what is going to happen with COVID, nor are they clarifying themselves. But meanwhile, we are all paying the duck ”, the Mint Manuela Leon, what’s wrong with it 68 years, suffers hypertension and yet has not received an appointment to get vaccinated. Rafael Herrera, a retired computer scientist from 66 years old, He also claims to be “angry about the management of the pandemic.” “I hope that don’t leave me lying down ”, comments. The former computer scientist also denounces the confusion generated by so many changes in vaccination plans: “Every day you wake up with something new, there is a lot of uncertainty. It is not known what is going to happen, we are a bit in limbo, and who can we turn to to find out? ”.

There are also those who draw their own conclusions about the reason why this group is not being vaccinated. According to Juan Carlos Tuya, 70, the “main problem” is that “There are no vaccines, of course”. He thought he would have some kind of preference because have a kidney transplant, which forces him to take immunosuppressants, but this has not been the case. “I have not entered a cafeteria for a coffee for a year. Before I ate with my daughter and my grandchildren every Sunday, and now I haven’t seen them for a year now, so I’m looking forward to being vaccinated, ”he says.

Teresa Losada, a retired university professor who is about to turn 75, also thought that she could access the vaccine because she had just undergone a coronary operation. However, you have not received any notification for this either. “I urgently need to get vaccinated for safety, to deal with my grandchildren without worries. I would hug more, no doubt. That’s why I need it ”, he asserts. Likewise, he accused the Government of not “showing his face” to get more doses: “It’s a shame, they don’t do anything.” “I see it black I don’t think it’s easy for the government to get vaccines for us in between. They will end up putting the Spanish vaccine, within two years ”, he estimates.