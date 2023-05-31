The year is 2015. Mainstream pop culture is essentially “Hamilton,” “Hotline Bling,” and true-life crime docuseries. And Olivier —Rousteing— is in the H&M store on the Champs Elysées, where he feels the pressure of the chaos outside.

A policeman, he recalled, told him that it was not safe and that he should leave. Rousteing, creative director of French luxury brand Balmain, was making an appearance for the debut of his collaboration with H&M.

Almost every year since 2004, the mega-retailer has released at least one collection in partnership with a luxury fashion designer.

Collaborations have infested the fashion landscape. Just ask anyone who’s witnessed the Yeezy Gap mess in 2020 or Louis Vuitton and Supreme in 2017, or indulged in Dior Birkenstocks or a Hermès Apple Watch.

It could be said that it all started with H&M. Several of H&M’s limited edition collections have sold out in a matter of hours. Thousands have lined up outside their stores, sometimes all night, including resellers looking to sell out-of-stock parts at a profit.

When the Balmain collaboration was launched, a buyer in London described the scene as “dangerous” due to the shoving. But for many Rousteing fans, this was their first opportunity to purchase his work —wearing the curve-smeared metallics of the “Balmain Army,” whose Generalas have included Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

Balmain dresses normally cost upwards of a thousand dollars, but at H&M, thanks to cheaper materials and production processes, a low-cut sequin minidress cost $199.. A velvet blazer with deep shoulders and elaborate pearl embellishments cost $549, instead of $3,000; a cotton T-shirt with the Balmain logo was $34.99, not $395.

Rousteing called the collaboration one of the “three main chapters” of his career. It was validation for him, she said, proof of his appeal to the public, even to critics who may not have appreciated the young designer’s aesthetic.

“It changed my position in the fashion industry,” said Rousteing, then 30.

This month it was another designer’s turn: Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader, who has devoted much of her H&M collection to resurrecting archival designs, simplifying existing Mugler designs and making the sexy-alien aesthetic a bit more wearable. (Nipples can get an extra inch of fabric coverage, for example.) In some cases, he replicated his “greatest hits” almost exactly, using H&M fabrics and mass-produced methods, such as with a two-tone cropped jean jacket, priced at around $1,000 at Mugler and $299 at H&M. . “Fashion is here to make people happy,” he said. “The more people my work can touch and make happy, the happier I am.”

When Karl Lagerfeld became the first designer to collaborate with H&M in 2004people were flabbergasted, said Shawn Grain Carter, an associate professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. But the concept of mixing “high” and “low” fashion came to define fashion. Michelle Obama shopped at J. Crew while living in the White House. Bloggers infiltrated the publishing elite, and emerging social media platforms gave birth to new stars. Before all that, however, designer Isaac Mizrahi made a flashy debut at Target department stores in 2003.

The following year, Lagerfeld brought his elegant collection to H&M, signaling to others that they could follow suit. H&M’s next contributor was Stella McCartney, who was followed by a wide variety of names. For every designer who took the direction of streetwear (Moschino) and sportswear (Alexander Wang), others drew inspiration from deconstruction (Maison Martin Margiela) and the avant-garde (Comme des Garçons).

For designers, the benefits are clear: H&M offers intense exposure. Prince and Nicki Minaj hosted a party celebrating the Versace collaboration in 2011. Sofia Coppola directed a commercial for the Marni collection in 2012, as did Baz Luhrmann for Erdem in 2017. However, some designers, like Rick Owens, they have raised their voices against working with fast fashion companies, citing concerns about waste and disposability —an image that H&M has spent years trying to eliminate.

A decade ago, Jessica Y. Flores lined up all night for the H&M Versace collaboration at a store in Midtown Manhattan. She was there because she had grown up admiring Versace.

“But I am a first-generation American and I come from a working-class family,” said Flores, now 36 and a fashion vlogger. “Buying high-end luxury to wear was not something that was available to me. I heard about this collection and I was like, ‘Oh, I can buy this.’”

By: JESSICA TESTA