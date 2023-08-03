Russia launched several drone attacks on Wednesday that caused damage to Ukraine’s port infrastructure on the Danube, crucial for the transit of grains after the end of the export agreement with Russia.

kyiv, the capital, was also targeted by explosive devices, although authorities announced that all were shot down.

According to the Ukrainian army, Moscow fired Shahed-type and Iranian-made drones that targeted the southern Odessa region and stated that “the obvious target of the enemy was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region.”

For his part, the Ukrainian attorney general explained in a statement that “port facilities and industrial infrastructure on the Danube” were affected, damaging an elevator, several silos, cargo terminal tanks, warehouses, and administrative premises.

The Ukrainian authorities specified that these attacks “damaged” almost 40,000 tons of grain intended for export. Although no fatalities were reported.

Damage caused by the impact of a Russian drone against a port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Photo: EFE/ODESA REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION

In kyiv, the head of the capital’s military administration, Sergiy Popko, announced that several Shahed drones simultaneously penetrated the sky over the city from various directions.

“All the targets, more than ten drones, were detected and destroyed in time,” he said, although remains of the devices fell in three districts without causing deaths or injuries.

Nevertheless, Moscow also denounced attempted drone attacks by kyiv on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that it repulsed an attack on one of its patrol boats in the Black Sea. “Tonight the Kiev regime made another attempt to attack a Russian Navy vessel accompanying a merchant ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea with a drone,” it said in a statement.

Drone attack on the maritime station near the Romanian border in the city of Izmail, Odessa region, southern Ukraine.

According to the military note, the crew of the Russian ship managed to “detect and neutralize” the Ukrainian aquatic drone before it caused any damage.

On the eve, Defense also reported that Russian warships repelled an attack by Ukrainian water drones against several Russian merchant ships in the southwestern Black Sea.

Ukraine tries to transfer the war to Russian territory



And it is that drone strikes between Moscow and kyiv are becoming more frequent. Although drones have marked the war in Ukraine from the beginning, they have evolved from small quadcopters with cameras and grenades to integrate bombs and warheads.

In the last few weeks, in fact, Ukraine has attacked Crimea with aerial and aquatic drones, annexed in 2014 by Russia and key to the supply of troops, In addition to the financial heart of Moscow, the Russian capital, and various warships in the Black Sea.

On Tuesday, for example, a drone crashed into the facade of one of the skyscrapers that make up the financial heart of the capital, Moscow City, two of whose towers had already been damaged in a similar attack on Saturday. And in May, one of the drone strikes even reached the Kremlin.

With these bombardments on Russian territory, kyiv tries to take the war to the heart of the neighboring country and bring the conflict closer –which at first took place entirely on Ukrainian territory – close to the circles of Russian power and decision.

It is also a measure with which tries to force Russia to use war resources to defend its own infrastructure.



In this regard, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, warned over the weekend that the war was already coming to Russia. “War is gradually returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely just process,” he declared.

Debris in a damaged building in the Moscow-City business center after a drone strike in Moscow.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency Mikhailo Podoliak also noted that “Moscow is rapidly accustomed to total war, that soon it will move definitively to the territory of those responsible for this war to collect the debt from them”.

“Everything that happens from now on in Russia is a historical process. More drones of unknown origin, more disintegration, more civil strife, more war,” she warned.

Russia, for its part, assures that the drones launched against Moscow constitute a “desperate act” by Ukraine, whose counteroffensive, according to Moscow, is a failure. “In a desperate act, the kyiv regime resorts to these types of terrorist attacks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

On the ground, both armies continue their pulse on the front, with offensives in the east and south. kyiv’s slow counteroffensive is expected to further extend the conflict and its impacts.

