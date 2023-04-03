Chelsea have done everything possible to take a leap in quality this season and return to the European elite where they were crowned two seasons ago, but at the moment the opposite is happening. After sacking Thomas Tuchel in the middle of the season for not meeting the expected results, Chelsea still hasn’t lifted its head and are eleventh in the Premier League, 12 points behind the Champions League and 12 behind relegation.
That is why Chelsea have decided to fire Graham Potter after 7 months in the team. Potter was chosen by the board to replace Tuchel in September but his time on the Chelsea bench has been shorter than expected. Although there has been improvement throughout the season, of the last 10 games they have won 3, drawn 3 and lost 4.
At the moment, Chelsea have released a statement in which they point to Bruno Saltor, Potter’s second, as interim manager for what is expected to be the remainder of the season. The Spaniard will take the reins of a team full of stars and new signings who need time to get used to the team and the English league, but just time is what they don’t have. Bruno Saltor has three crucial games ahead of him, against Liverpool and Wolverhampton in the Premier League and then against Real Madrid in a Champions League in which they are still alive.
Since he is not going to be the new Chelsea manager, the club is already looking for someone to entrust the project to. Due to what happened in recent weeks, Julian Nagelsmann is without a team and it seems that he is the club’s favourite, although at the moment there is nothing more than speculation.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Chelsea #sacked #Graham #Potter #replacement #bench
Leave a Reply