Work, kids, health — countless factors can get in the way of good sex. But Emily Morse, a sex educator, believes that one obstacle is the biggest.

“Most of the sexual problems in our relationships have nothing to do with sex and everything to do with communication,” she writes in her new book, “Smart Sex.”

Dealing with intimacy isn’t always easy, she acknowledged. But Morse’s raison d’être in her book, on Instagram, and on her podcast, “Sex With Emily,” is to encourage people to talk openly about sex — to identify what they want and learn how to say it.

In “Smart Sex,” he outlines a handful of sex talks that he thinks are helpful for couples. Among them is a monthly check to determine what’s working, what’s not, and where things are headed.

Morse discussed some strategies that she believes can help couples have effective sexual verification.

A successful sex verification should not take more than 10 minutes, Morse said. Think of it as preventative care: “You’re planting the seeds for the sex life to come.”

Morse recommends having the talk once a month, feeling that once a month is manageable even when life is busy, and that it gives people plenty of time and space to reflect.

Morse insists that talking about sex doesn’t take away its “magic” — even if the conversations are awkward. It can help to openly acknowledge any discomfort you may be feeling. “If she feels unsexy because you’re both nervous, she’s fine,” she said.

Start by asking, “What would you like to see more of in our sex life?” Or: “Can I share something that I would like more during sex?”

Ideally, couples should get into the habit of having a regular sexual check early in their relationship, Morse said.

If it feels impossible to ask those kinds of questions, or if your partner isn’t willing to answer, you might benefit from sex therapy, he said.

When you talk about sex, the tone is often as important as the words you use. So make sure that neither of you is hungry, angry, lonely, or tired, so you’re both less likely to be defensive. And go for a tone that is curious, compassionate, and open.

Morse said that conversations about sex should take place outside the bedroom, which should be a sanctuary for sleep and sex—nothing more. It might be useful to bring up the theme during a walk in the fresh air.

“Remember that sexual verification is not criticism. It’s an opportunity to collaborate,” Morse said.

By: CATHERINE PEARSON