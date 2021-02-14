“It is a small step for a man, but a great leap for humanity”, these words went down in history when Neil Armstrong became the first human to step on the moon on July 21, 1969. The mission Apollo 11 It was a great success for NASA in achieving the first lunar descent and the first collection of samples from our satellite.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s the United States made a large investment in the Apollo Program, which carried out several missions in this time journey. The last of all was that of Apollo 17, which was carried out successfully in December 1972 recording records in samples collected and time in lunar orbit.

So how do you explain that the crew led by astronaut Eugene Cernana is the last to set foot on lunar soil? To understand it, we must be very clear in what context these first expeditions were made.

The Cold War

The arrival of man on the Moon is difficult to understand if the context of the conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. Beyond scientific interest, being able to send a crew to our satellite became a space race between the two world powers fighting to show who had the most cutting-edge technological tools. Quite an exercise in intimidation.

The ideological battle between capitalism and communism taken into space knowing that both countries had enough nuclear arsenal to reduce the other to ashes.

Edwin Buzz Aldrin was the second man to set foot on the Moon on July 20, 1969 (NASA and OMEGA).

The tense calm of the Cold War prompted the Americans to devise an ambitious plan to showcase their superiority by assigning more than 400,000 people to work on the Apollo program and more than $ 127 billion. A real outrage and more at that time. In 1965 5.3% of the country’s budget He was assigned to the space program.

Ultimately, sending man to the Moon was a way to get chest out and mark territory. A “here we send” manual.

Technological evolution

How is it that people are no longer sent to the Moon if technologically we are much more advanced than 50 years ago? Well, precisely because of that.

Although no human being has stepped on the Moon for 5 decades, the complexity of an operation of this caliber is still very high and that is why today, given technological advances, it is much more comfortable and safe send probes or satellites that are not manned missions.

Neil Armstrong on the Moon (EFE).

It should be remembered that the final missions of the Apollo program were canceled after the accident suffered by Apollo 13 (from that mission the mythical phrase of “Houston, we have a problem”).

The space missions lacked social and political interest after the feat of 69 and the waning decline of the USSR. In addition, NASA suffered a big budget cut.

No need

To the compelling reason for not risking human lives is added another even easier to understand: no need to go to the moon. In the last expeditions, especially that of Apollo 17, so many samples were collected that today there are many that they are still not studied by scientists.

Edwin Aldrin while conducting a scientific experiment on the surface of the moon a few meters from the lunar module (EFE).

Research in subsequent years has focused more on different corners of the solar system and robotic explorations of Mars.

This does not mean that we will never return to the Moon. In fact, there is a mission called Artemis that is planned for the year 2024.

