Prosperous Dutch people will more often choose bread from Lidl instead of the bakery. In Cameroon, bakers replace the imported wheat flour with local cassava or corn flour. And in Afghanistan there is a danger of starvation becoming hopeless for millions of people.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the price of wheat on the world market has risen about 50 percent. The consequences are being felt in large parts of the world. Wheat is after all staple food for about 30 percent of humanity. Only rice is even more important in this regard.

The United Nations fears that this disruption will put millions of poor people in dire need. Last year, more than 190 million inhabitants of Congo, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Nigeria, among others, found themselves in a situation of food crisis or worse: an acute emergency or a famine, the term reserved for situations where part of the population dies if immediately as a result of malnutrition.

The situation in 2021 was an “alarming deterioration” from the previous year, it said last week Global Report on Food Crises, which was prepared by the UN with other international organizations. This year is expected to get worse. Global hunger “has reached a new high,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said last week.

Wheat – while certainly not the only commodity that has become unaffordable for many – is one of the main ingredients of this food crisis. Three phenomena determine the shortage of affordable wheat: the war, the weather and the pandemic.

The war in Ukraine: an acute market disruption

The world is “heading for the greatest food crisis of our time,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council last week. He pointed to the Russian naval blockades of the ports of Odessa, Mariupol and Kherson, where 90 percent of Ukraine’s wheat is normally exported. Russian President Vladimir Putin “uses food as a weapon,” said the minister, “to break the will of the Ukrainian people.” His German colleague Annalena Baerbock even spoke of a “wheat war”.

Ukraine was the fifth largest wheat export country in 2020 (the last year for which the UN agricultural organization FAO has complete data). Some countries are highly dependent from Ukraine: Djibouti and Somalia buy half their wheat there, Lebanon even 60 percent. They will have to look for alternative suppliers. Because even if Russia withdraws its warships tomorrow, it will take time to defuse the mines placed in the Black Sea.

Neighboring countries are offering Ukraine help to export the grain – in addition to wheat also maize, rye and barley – overland, for example through relaxed border controls, but there are obstacles there too. For example, transport by train to Poland is difficult because the Ukrainian track is wider than the European one, which means that the grain has to be transhipped at the border. Trucks are also at best a partial solution.

The war affects agriculture in many other ways. For example, silos have been destroyed, farmers were able to sow less spring wheat as a result of the struggle and many of them had to flee or join the army. Farmers in bulletproof vests do their work near the front lines. Important tools are stolen in occupied territories. So reported CNN that looted combines and tractors from a John Deere dealer in Melitopol could be traced in Chechnya via built-in GPS trackers.

The high market price may make it attractive for farmers in other countries to sow more winter wheat next autumn, but that consideration depends on more factors. For example, the price of fertilizer plays a role, which has also risen sharply due to the war. Less fertilizer leads to smaller grains and therefore a lower yield. Some farmers in the United States therefore opt for soy, for example, which requires less fertilization.

It is still unclear to what extent Russia – as the number one wheat exporter – is suffering from or benefiting from the war. UN ambassador Vassili Nebenzia portrayed his country in the Security Council as a victim: Western sanctions keep Russian ships from entering foreign ports and are difficult to insure. Also, payments through Russian banks that have been expelled from the international payment system Swift have become impossible.

At the same time reports the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal that large commodities multinationals such as Cargill and Glencore still manage to get wheat, maize, barley and linseed out of the country. They wouldn’t say how. Egypt, which is heavily dependent on imports from both Ukraine and Russia, ordered nearly six times as much Russian wheat in March as a year earlier.

Extreme weather in large wheat countries

Not only Ukraine and Russia, but also some other of the largest wheat-producing countries are currently experiencing problems. The agriculture minister in China, the world’s largest wheat producer, warned in March that this summer’s winter wheat crop could become “the worst in history.” The cause is exceptionally heavy rainfall in the autumn, which delayed sowing.

International experts suspect based on satellite images that the minister has exaggerated, possibly to keep local authorities on their toes, but also assume a disappointing harvest. The lockdowns in China have slowed down the domestic distribution of fertilizers, among other things. Although Chinese wheat is mainly for domestic consumption, world trade will certainly notice if China produces less: then the country will have to import more for its huge population.

Mid April said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his country can send food aid “from tomorrow” to countries in need because of the war. “We already have enough food for our people.” A month later, the situation had reversed: a series of unusually early heat waves had made the wheat crop disappointing. When food inflation turned out to have risen to 9 percent in April, the government knew enough and suggested an export ban for wheat, with a few exceptions. The ambition to become an important wheat-exporting country and to earn a lot of money from the high market price had to be shelved for the time being.

The wheat crop in neighboring Pakistan has also suffered from extreme weather. According to the Meteorological Service, March and April were the “hottest and driest” in Sindh province since measurements began in 1961. As a result, the grains remain smaller and contain less starch.

In the United States, the second largest wheat-exporting country after Russia, more than half of the states are experiencing drought. In some places it is so serious that farmers have to write off some of the winter wheat. In France, the largest producer and exporter of the European Union, May threatens to be one of record temperatures and precipitation shortages. Farmers reserve their irrigation quotas for their wheat fields, at the expense of other crops.

Just like in the US, the growing season in France is not over yet and the damage may not be too bad. But the worries about the weather add to the jitters that the war has caused in the marketplace. The hope was that the French harvest could somewhat compensate for the loss of Ukrainian wheat, but it is uncertain whether it will turn out that way. “I have never seen a more complex market than today’s,” said last week Dan Basse, director of the agricultural consultancy AgResource in Chicago.

No recovery after the corona pandemic

The wheat problems show that the damage that the corona pandemic has inflicted on the global economy is far from being repaired. Sky-high rates for freight transport by ship have calmed down a bit, but there are fears that they will skyrocket once Shanghai comes out of lockdown and the cargoes waiting there have to go out to sea. The increased energy prices, caused by countries that came out of lockdown and started producing again, seemed to calm down at the beginning of this year, but have risen again due to the war.

In addition, many governments of low- and middle-income countries have a hard time following a two-year pandemic. Stalled trade, lack of tourism income and dried up remittances (the amounts that residents in the diaspora transfer to their families at home) have reduced their foreign currency to import wheat and other basic necessities.

In Sri Lanka, dissatisfaction about this has already erupted in popular protests, which have been violently crushed. The new prime minister who must restore order has warned that “it will get worse before it gets better”. He does not seem to say a word too much: inflation in Sri Lanka was 30 percent in April, the price of bread increased by another 20 percent last week.

