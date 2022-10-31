In collaboration with Surfshark



Italians have always been considered a bit wary of the use of information technology – and this is testified by various researches.

But in recent years, thanks to the great development of information technologies, the beautiful country has also put into gear and is rapidly growing in the use of advanced technologies. And where there is internet and wireless connections, there is the problem of cybercrime.

Hackers, a growing plague

On this too, the statistics speak for themselves: in recent years cybercrime has become one of the most serious problems in Italy. Exprivia’s Cybersecurity Observatory in the period October-December 2021 recorded 454 hacker attacks, with a 66% increase compared to the previous quarter, and almost double compared to the previous year.

Attacks aimed above all at banks and sites of large companies, but which also do not disdain individual citizens: and it is for this reason that the industry has taken a counterattack, with protection solutions to defend itself from these bad guys. And VPNs are playing the lion’s share – and Italians are starting to use them.

What are VPNs and what are they for?

VPN means Virtual Private Network, and they are hardware / software solutions to thwart hacker attacks. Who downloads the VPN application he finds himself with a program, which is installed on his computer and smartphone, which allows him to disguise his online activity and encrypt the data that is transmitted over the network, preventing cyberattacks and online identity theft.

Especially when using wireless connections, our data is easily intercepted. Just a special program, and almost anyone can “listen” as they leave our computer or smartphone and slip into the server of the internet provider. Yes: even if we don’t think so, our data is less secure than we think!

Encrypt the data and make it unreadable

This is the first feature of VPNs. Using a special transmission protocol called tunneling, a VPN service encrypts the outgoing data using highly secure keys, impossible for a “normal” hacker to decrypt. And these data could be the credentials to access our bank, our private mail, our medical records. In short: our privacy could be in danger. If someone manages to intercept encrypted data, instead, they see only a sea of ​​meaningless bits.

Hide our position

VPNs allow us to deceive the internet provider, making it appear that our connection is in another country of our choice. Several countries block certain sites, such as China and Russia: if for some reason we are there, we will not be able to access Facebook. With a VPN, on the other hand, we will be able to do it, because it makes the system believe that the connection takes place in another country such as Germany, where there are no restrictions.

In summary

These are just two of the fundamental aspects of VPNs and why they are so important – and Italians, who recently discovered them, have started using them to protect their browsing. We close with a recommendation: avoid free VPNs, precisely because a VPN serves to defend against online threats, and the more professional it is, the better for you and your data.