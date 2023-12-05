The deadline given by the United States for the Government of Nicolás Maduro to eliminate disqualifications from opponents and release Americans imprisoned in Caracas has expired.

The deadline was last November 30. But that day only progress was announced on the first demand, the detainees were left waiting.

These are at least 13 Americans and about twenty Venezuelans who were waiting for that day as a possible release date from prison. Among the Americans is the lawyer Eyvin Hernández, detained on the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

Hernández sent a letter to the White House and, in addition, Some audios of him and another prisoner were known asking Joe Biden to work for their release, including a possible exchange for businessman Álex Saab.

And it is that Five days have passed after the deadline and the releases that were agreed upon in the talks are not in sight between Chavismo and the opposition in October in Barbados. CBS News obtained a letter and recordings sent from Caracas by Hernández and another fellow inmate, Jerrel Kenemore, a software engineer from North Texas, in which they ask their government to work for their release.

“I have been in captivity for approximately 20 months and there is nothing I want more than my own freedom and the freedom of my brothers and sisters who are currently in captivity with me,” Hernandez said in the letter obtained by CBS News.

Eivyn Hernández, detained on the border with Colombia.

I believe that the most humane way to achieve our freedom is by establishing personal human relationships between the different members of the governments of the United States and Venezuela.

Hernández also called Secretary of State Antony Blinken and specifically named each of the Biden administration’s top Latin American officials, including Juan González of the National Security Council and hostage envoy Roger Carstens. Hernández said he believes they should meet face-to-face with Venezuelan government officials.

“I believe that the most humane way to achieve our freedom is by establishing personal human relationships between the different members of the governments of the United States and Venezuela,” Hernández wrote.

The American media also had access to a recording of Kenemore, who from prison called for “maximum positive pressure” on Joe Biden, saying there is “an agreement on the table” for a prisoner exchange between 20 Venezuelans and 13 Americans.

Jerrel Kenemore, American prisoner in Venezuela.

Kenemore also said in the recording that he has reason to believe that Caracas wants the United States to release a “favorite person.”“Although he did not say his name, everything indicates that he was referring to Saab, imprisoned in Miami.

“They had until the afternoon of the 30th to make these types of decisions,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday, referring to government authorities. Ripe. “Unfortunately, they didn’t. So now we’re going to go back to the political options and review what our chances are.”

CBS News spoke with Eyvin Hernández’s family, who were waiting for the lawyer to return to the United States on November 30.

Sources from EL TIEMPO assured in recent days that there is a lot of pressure from the relatives of the Americans to Caracas and Washington take the step to exchange the detainees.

Releases of this type have already been carried out on other occasions. In October 2022, for example, seven Americans were freed from Venezuela in a prisoner exchange for two nephews of President Maduro’s wife.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS