Manchester City has to play the second leg of the Champions League semifinals next Wednesday May 17 against Real Madrid, anything can happen in that match and any detail can be key for either of the two clubs to get their place in the final of the Champions League.
Any small detail such as the rest time with which the teams arrive at the game, something Pep Guardiola has complained about, the Manchester City coach does not understand why they have to play their league day prior to this important game on Sunday and their rivals on Saturday, they have one day less than Real Madrid to be able to face this momentous game.
But why is Manchester City playing on Sunday?
Who does Manchester City have to play against this next day of the Premier League?
For the match corresponding to day 36 of the Premier League, Manchester City will have to visit Everton in a match that is vital for both. On the part of the locals since they are playing the category and need a victory like eating, and on the part of the Skyblue team since they are close to winning the Premier League again and thus they could get more advantage over Arsenal
And why do they play on Sunday instead of Saturday?
Everton vs Manchester City has been forced to have to be postponed to Sunday for security reasons. The match is played in the city of Liverpool and since it cannot coincide with the Eurovision festival that is held in that city, they have been forced to play on Sunday
These decisions have made the Catalan coach look upset at the press conference prior to the match “I don’t understand it, but I have to adapt. I’m not going to fight anymore. The schedule is what it is,” he said.
