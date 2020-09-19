The political struggle has continued since the death of US Supreme Court Judge Justice Ruth Beder Ginsburg. Ginsberg was the second woman to reach the rank of judge in America’s top court. She is considered a pioneer of women’s rights and social justice. Condoling her death, US President Donald Trump said that whether you agree with her or not, she was a wonderful woman who lived a wonderful life. There has been a tussle over the appointment of a new judge on the vacant post since his death.The US Supreme Court consists of a total of 9 judges. There have been 8 judges left in court since Ginsburg’s death. In such a situation, if Trump appoints a conservative judge, then the ideological position in the court can change. If an issue is discussed except the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the possibility of a decision in favor of the government may also increase during the number of four.

How are judges appointed in America

The nine-member judges in the US Supreme Court are appointed by the President and the US Senate. The US President nominates any judge to the Supreme Court. After which voting is done in his name in the Senate. The votes received in it determine whether the nominee will become a judge of the US Supreme Court. President Donald Trump is also a Republican and his party currently holds a majority in the Senate. In such a situation, he can make him a judge in the Supreme Court.

Why are Democrats opposing the appointment of a judge

Trump’s anti-Democratic Party says it is only 2 months to hold a presidential election. Therefore, the appointment of a new judge should be done by the new president after the election. Democrats are also opposed because in 2016, when Barack Obama was president, Republicans did not allow a new judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court for nearly a year. When Trump became president after the election, he appointed Neil Gorsuch as a judge. It does not appear that Trump will wait for 2 months.

US: Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg dies, many leaders including Trump-Obama expressed grief

What will be the effect of Trump’s appointment of a judge

Trump has so far appointed two judges to the Supreme Court during one term of the US President. If he appoints a third judge in place of Ginsburg, it will have a long-term impact on American politics. If the judges are inclined in favor of Trump in court, then he can move his government agenda fast. On the issue of Obamacare, abortion rights, immigration, taxation and criminal justice, his party will get an edge for the next 30 years.

Learn how to elect the President of the world’s most powerful country, 5 important things

Bill Clinton made Ginsburg the judge of the Supreme Court

Significantly, Ginsburg was nominated to the US Supreme Court as a judge by the Democratic Party President Bill Clinton. She was in this position for almost 27 years and suffered from cancer for some years. Ginsberg died less than 50 days before the presidential election on November 3.