Finally, the match between Mallorca and Cádiz scheduled for next Sunday, November 12 and corresponding to matchday number 13 of LaLiga EA Sports will have to be played on another date.

Next, in this article we will show you why this match scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 12, starting at 2:00 p.m. between Mallorcans and Cádiz will be postponed to another date

As already happened in 2021 with the international period for CONMEBOL teams, FIFA, unilaterally and without any prior agreement with the domestic competitions, has decided to extend the international period by three days for the players of the Israeli and Kosovo national teams, who They must make up their postponed match in October. This period was initially established from November 13 to 22 and has now been extended from November 10 to 12 for the players of these two teams, coinciding with Matchday 13 of LALIGA EA SPORTS. RCD Mallorca has received notification of the definitive call-up of its player Vedat Muriqi to play in the Kosovo-Israel match, which affects the RCD Mallorca-Cádiz CF match. For all these reasons, as was done in 2021 with the extension of the window for the CONMBEOL teams, after speaking with the affected clubs and with the aim of trying to reduce the impact of this situation on the competition, LALIGA has requested in the today to the RFEF Competition Judge the postponement of the RCD Mallorca-Cádiz match, on a date yet to be determined. LALIGA regrets that, once again, FIFA makes these types of decisions about the calendar without taking into account or agreeing with the domestic competitions.

There is still no certainty when it will be held. The decision will be known soon

#Mallorca #Cádiz #match #Matchday #LaLiga #Sports #suspended