When Sevilla secured their place in the Europa League final, a mess arose on the LaLiga calendar. The match for the European title against Roma will be played next Wednesday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m., and there is a League game the previous weekend in which the Sevillian team faces Real Madrid at home.
Why have the dates of the Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla LaLiga matches been changed?
Initially, the League match corresponding to matchday 37 was scheduled for Sunday 28 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) as part of the unified matchday. However, Sevilla requested more time to properly prepare for the final to be played in Budapest. For this reason, Sevilla-Real Madrid will be one day ahead, because if it had been played on a Sunday, they could only have had two days of recovery.
The solution adopted by LaLiga has also been to move Madrid’s matchday 36 match, in which they will face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. In this way, the game has been moved from Thursday at 10:00 p.m. to Wednesday 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The new game time at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium will be on Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m., keeping the same time. In this way, Mendilibar’s team will have one more day to prepare for the Europa League final.
This change in the calendar also implies an additional adjustment. Matchday 36, which is the one before the Sevilla-Real Madrid match, will be played during the week. Real Madrid had the last turn, on Thursday 25 at 10:00 p.m. Therefore, the time lapse between that game and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. was less than 48 hours, which made the change impossible.
