MODIFICATION | The following schedules of days 36 and 37 of #LaLigaSantander:

📌 J36: The #RealMadridRayo will be played on Wednesday 24 at 7:30 p.m. and the #OsasunaAthletic Thursday 25 at 9:30 p.m.

📌 J37: The #SevillaFCRealMadrid It will be played on Saturday 27 at 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/MaCKIMESzD

— LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 19, 2023