The Basilica of the Holy Family It is undoubtedly an exceptional temple and a must-see for those who travel to Barcelona.

Fruit of the architect’s work Antoni Gaudí, the monumental project completes more than 140 years since the first stone was laid, but today, in 2023, it is still under construction.

A work full of details that make it an architectural and historical jewel, but why has it taken them more than a century to finish it? we told him.

This work was a project promoted by and for the people, and There are already five generations that have experienced the evolution of the temple in Barcelona.

The original drawing of the project was by the diocesan architect Francisco de Paula del Villar who applied the formulas of the neo-Gothic: ogival windows, buttresses and exterior flying buttresses, and a sharp bell tower, as described by the Sagrada Família on its website.

But due to differences related to the cost of materials, the architect was dismissed from this architect and they chose someone who began to stand out, Antoni Gaudí, who gave a new orientation to the project and transformed it into an ambitious proposal for a temple for the church of the future.

In 1882 the project began and until 1885 the first masses were celebrated in the Chapel of San José.

With the changes in design, Gaudí spent the last 12 years working on the Sagrada Familia temple, until a tram accident ended his life on June 7, 1927.

In 1936 the Sagrada Família was vandalized as a result of the Civil War, when the existing plans were burned.

In 1939 Francesc de Paula Quintana assumed the direction of the works, which could continue thanks to the material that was saved from Gaudí’s workshop and which was reconstructed from published photographs and plans.

Over the years the works continue, but its complexity and the magnitude of the work in the heart of Barcelona make it slower.

In 2005 the Nativity façade and the crypt of the temple became part of the UNESCO World Heritage

In this century, progress has been evident. During 2021 all efforts were focused on finishing the tower of the Virgin Mary, the second tallest in the complex Basilica with 138 meters high.

“On November 29, the star of the Virgin Mary was placed. A historic event as it is the last piece to be placed in the tower and that changes the profile of the city of Barcelona,” they report on their website.

On December 8, 2021, the Holy Family inaugurated the tower of the Virgin Mary with the central act of the Eucharist the second tallest tower.

It is planned to finish the towers of the Evangelists John and Matthew in 2023, and finish the central tower of Jesus until 2026.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

WRITING TRENDS