The highly anticipated launch of starship It has ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico. But SpaceX does not consider it an absolute failure, but simply the test result. The first. More will come. Basically, the fault seems to have been in the staging system. The first one has worked correctly. At least, it has managed to go through the most critical moment —Max-Q— where the aerodynamic pressure becomes more intense and the rocket undergoes the maximum efforts, which can destroy it. And it has done so despite the fact that six of its 33 engines have turned off shortly after takeoff. That gives an idea of ​​the capacity of this vehicle and its margin of tolerance for failures.

What has happened?

The rocket that we have seen explode actually consists of two parts: the first stage, the Super Heavy rocket, serves to drive the second stage, the spacecraft. starshipuntil it is put into orbit. to break free, starship it does not use active separation mechanisms like other rockets. It simply turns on itself, like the screw on a bottle cap, to open the joining jaws and wait for the centrifugal force to force the separation. That seems to be the maneuver that has failed today. Probably the least expected cause: the rocket could explode, disintegrate in flight, or veer off course. All of that was acceptable. But what no one supposed is that the jaws would not open, when it is a proven mechanism a thousand times. “We learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months,” tweeted SpaceX Chairman Elon Musk shortly after.

How was the explosion?

In the video transmission, the rocket was seen turning over and over again, but without being able to separate. After these attempts, it can be assumed that the flight program has decided to send the destroy order to it. The mechanism consists of explosive charges located in both stages of the vehicle, between the oxygen and methane tanks. Upon detonation, the two liquids mix and destroy the rocket to prevent an uncontrolled fall to the ground that could cause damage. All space launchers, since the early years of the space race, have similar devices on board. As the first stage, Super Heavy, was already running out of fuel and the starship could not get away, the 120-meter device would fall entirely on the ground causing great risks. A crowd had gathered in the area to watch the launch.

In the eyes of SpaceX, the mere fact of having taken off and reached the necessary height is already a success. Now it’s time to fine-tune the next starship, continue testing and continue to learn from these failures. “This was a development test. This was the first test flight of starship”SpaceX’s John Insprucker said on the broadcast. “The goal was to collect the data and, as we said, clean up the platform and be ready to go again.”

Does the return to the Moon put at risk?

NASA and European Space Agency Artemis project plans ride on the backs of starship: They depend on the space system designed by Elon Musk’s company to land astronauts on the Moon. The Artemis 2 mission, which will take four astronauts around the natural satellite, will fly with the SLS, the rocket developed by NASA and successfully tested on Artemis 1. But the Artemis 3 mission, which was intended to put people on the Moon in 2025 does depend on starship for the moon landing. Not even the most optimistic thought that it would be achieved in 2025, and this explosion may represent a setback in these hasty plans.

Is the ‘Starship’ the most powerful rocket ever built?

Yes. With almost 7,500 tons of thrust and 33 simultaneous ignition engines. Until now, the title belonged to the venerable N1 rocket, which the USSR developed to go to the Moon (but failed on its only four launches). At takeoff it developed 4,500 tons, thanks to its bank of 30 engines. In its current version, NASA’s SLS that powers the capsule Orion of the Artemis program, it generates a total of about 4,000 tons of thrust and was to date the most powerful rocket that had flown successfully. He Saturn V, which powered the Apollo missions to the Moon, was left at 3,300 tons. Although not everything is that takeoff power: sometimes less powerful rockets have better performance and can send larger payloads into orbit.

Why do their engines burn methane?

Although the metalox (mixture of liquid methane and oxygen) of the starship Since SpaceX is only slightly less efficient than SLS’s liquid hydrogen and oxygen, it’s much easier to handle. To operate with traditional liquid hydrogen, it must be cooled much more (and that is very costly and expensive) than methane, which also has the advantage of being less susceptible to leaks. Plus, methane leaves less residue than kerosene (used by Space X on its previous rockets), so it’s easier to clean the engines after each flight.

Also, let’s not forget that the final destination of this ship is the planet Mars. Elon Musk is confident that it will be possible to manufacture this methane fuel from natural resources there and, in fact, last year the probe perseverance He has already done a test on a small scale: he obtained about 200 grams of gas in 30 hours of operation; future manned vehicles will need to multiply that number by at least a factor of 400 for the system to be practical.

Is it a reusable spaceship?

Yes. The two stages of which the rocket consists are recoverable, although in this first flight it was not going to be attempted, rather both were expected to fall into the sea. The main propellant, Super Heavy, had never been tested before; the upper segment, yes. After a series of spectacular failures, a couple of years ago one of the prototypes at the top managed to rise up to 15 kilometers and then land on the same platform from which it had taken off.

Space X ‘Starship’ project.

On the other hand, it’s already routine for SpaceX’s Falcon rockets to land after propelling their payload into orbit. It is a maneuver that seems dominated by Elon Musk’s company. Some of the Falcons have already flown more than 15 times, with what that means in terms of launch economy. NASA’s very expensive SLS rockets (just like in their day the Saturn V) can only be used once: you have to build a new one for each release, and you don’t recover any of its components.

How much does a Starship cost?

In 2019, Musk explained that the development cost of Starship is about 3,000 million dollars (2,700 million euros), although he expects that the final cost will be reduced to 9 million euros when it is already mass-produced due to its viability. Each trip of the SLS rocket, NASA’s most powerful, costs about 4,000 million dollars.

SpaceX has manufactured seven main rocket boosters and 24 top units. Most of the latter were never intended to fly. They were just test models to check different on-board systems or their compatibility with launch facilities. Others did take off in trials to perfect the vertical landing. And there is already more under construction.

Where did it take off from?

From Boca Chica (Texas, USA), on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, just a few kilometers north of the border. That is where SpaceX has built an industrial estate it calls Starbase with several rocket integration hangars, control and monitoring centers, methane and oxygen storage systems, and a 150-meter-high launch tower.

A similar tower is under construction at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and another may be coming soon. Once the development phases are over, SpaceX’s plans include very frequent launches from there, perhaps at the rate of one per week.

The entire program of starship Spin around getting a quick spin on orbital launches, with your reusable rockets. The tower serves as a crane to assemble the two segments on the support pedestal. After takeoff and separation of the first stage, it executes a braking maneuver, returns to the tower and two huge pincers (which SpaceX calls the “Chinese chopsticks”) catch it in flight to deposit it back on the same platform from where comes out. The second stage lands vertically on a nearby platform. From there, re-stacking both segments, checking the engines, replacing any damaged ones, replacing the insulation tiles, and refilling the rocket for another trip should take a few days.

At least, that is the visionary idea of ​​Elon Musk. But this first flight was not intended to attempt recovery maneuvers.

Is it part of the lunar program?

In principle, starship It was designed to go to Mars. But its enormous payload capacity also makes it useful for sending satellites (hundreds in one go) into low orbit or to other planets.

In April 2021, NASA awarded SpaceX the construction of the lunar descent module that will be used during the early phases of the Artemis program. Three candidates had submitted proposals, but SpaceX’s was by far the most economically favorable. And also the only one that offered a vehicle that, at least in part, had already been tested.

Under the current plan, three astronauts from the Artemis 3 mission will land on the Moon aboard a variant of the starship specially designed for that mission scheduled for 2025. The image of that huge dropship attached to the small capsule Oriononly slightly older than the Apollos of half a century ago, is shocking to say the least.

Will the lunar ‘Starship’ be able to go and return from Earth to the Moon?

No. The lunar version is a one-way ship; once used it will be anchored around our satellite and the astronauts would return to Earth in the capsule Orion. Perhaps to use it in future missions to descend to the Moon from its orbit, since all of it will be reusable. In theory, it should be enough to fill it with fuel and check its engines.

If the lunar module of starship Will it be ready in a couple of years is the million dollar question. The refueling maneuvers, essential for the outward journey to lunar orbit, have not been tested. In fact, no one has seen any prototypes yet, beyond the pretty illustrations. rendered that SpaceX has distributed.

NASA assumes that the starship lunar will carry out an uncrewed flight late next year. Only one. Half a century ago, and with all the haste inherent in the space race, the lunar module was tested three times (once automatically and twice with astronauts on board) before launching the apollo 11. Now, the Artemis 3 moon landing is scheduled for December 2025. For many experts, it would be a miracle if those forecasts could come true.

