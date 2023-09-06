Sergio Ramos has made his dream come true: to return to Sevilla. The camero has become one of the best central defenders in the history of football, winning absolutely everything he can earn as a footballer both at the club level and at the national team level and now he is coming home to help the team. Ramos arrives with a contract for this season and with the option of a second season.
Why has Sevilla signed Sergio Ramos?
Sevilla has been a center-back machine in recent years, making players like Diego Carlos or Koundé known to the world, who left in the same season, and now needed to reinforce this defensive line. The Andalusians had the signing of Nelson from Galatasaray on track, but the Turkish club refused and in the end Sevilla has fallen a bit short in this position. Sergio Ramos was released on June 30 when PSG announced that they no longer had him, and in the end he managed to return to Sevilla.
Can clubs register players with the market closed?
Despite the fact that the transfer market closed on September 1 for almost all of Europe, Sevilla was able to incorporate Sergio Ramos three days after the closing date, but there is an explanation. If a player is without a club and without a contract, as was the case with Ramos, then there will be no deadline to sign the player. That is why despite not being his first option for the position of central defender, it has been the only viable one.
What other options did Sergio Ramos have?
The camero has rushed his options until the last moment with the intention of waiting for an offer from Sevilla. Ramos had offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey on the table, but he ultimately rejected them. With this rejection, he also gives up a significant amount of money. Al-Ittihad offered him 20 million euros a year, and from Turkey the offers that came included a salary of more than 10 million euros. At Sevilla he will only charge close to a million euros.
