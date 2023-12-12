The AMérica board is putting together the squad for the next semester and one of the most desired and even needed reinforcements is the arrival of a left winger, this due to the seniority of Luis Fuentes and the low level that Salvador Reyes has shown since their arrival at the Coapa nest. The name that América has on the table for the winter market is that of Omar Campos, however, what seemed like an imminent signing is slowly cooling down.
Fernando Esquivel informs that the verbal agreement between Orlegi, the company that owns Santos, and América is still standing, however, the signing is paused due to the player, since it would be Campos who is doubtful whether to continue his career within the ranks of the eagles is the best.
In Coapa there is optimism and it is expected that at the end of his vacation, Omar will sign the contract, this being the wish of the two teams involved, however, in the worst case scenario, those from the country's capital are already moving for Gerardo Arteaga as an alternative plan.
Beyond the fact that the team is in the final of the Apertura 2023, within América there are already market movements with the goal of beating time and reaching the start of the next tournament, which will be on Friday, January 12, with the team assembled In its whole. In 90min we have given you the names of the desired players either by André Jardine, or by Emilio Azcárraga himself and several of them are already making positive progress.
