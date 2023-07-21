One of the most spent jokes in Mexican soccer every December 28 (April Fool’s Day) is the long-awaited news that Mexican clubs return to the Copa Libertadores de América.
However, the more the years go by, the more the fans resign themselves, knowing that the owners of the ball are more interested in doing business with their ‘friends’, the Americans, than in competing seriously with squads from South America, on pitches where the game is more important than the show.
The record of the Mexican teams in the Copa Libertadores is beyond lamentable. Only Blue Cross, Chivas and tigers They managed to reach the final and neither could win it. Today they don’t even have the chance to participate in that contest, and this has to do in part with the fact that Mexican executives didn’t always send their best representatives.
The Interliga is a clear example of this. From 2004 to 2010, tickets to the Copa Libertadores de América were disputed through a mini-tournament that many teams took as preseason. Consequently, the participants were not so strong teams, some even with relegation problems such as Tigres in 2004 and 2005. Atlas, Estudiantes and Necaxa were other clubs that represented Mexico in the Copa Libertadores after winning the Interliga.
And the same thing happened in the Copa América. Mexico has always paid more attention to CONCACAF tournaments, as it is the area where FIFA places them.
Do you think that Mexico would have already achieved at least one Libertadores championship if they had taken it more seriously?
In 2015, for example, the Mexican representatives were the first places in the general table.
finalist tigers
