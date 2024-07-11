As we reported in 90min, América have put Mauro Junior’s name on the market for the transfer market. The Brazilian player is very much to Jardine’s liking, so Coapa has already made advanced arrangements with the 25-year-old and his management, and has even presented the initial offer to the PSV board to open negotiations for the transfer. However, the Eredivisie champions are holding back the departure of the Brazilian due to the lack of pieces in the squad.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the signing is on hold, beyond the intentions of América and the player to unite their paths, by direct order of PSV coach Peter Bosz. The coach does not want to let Mauro go until the club offers him a replacement of the same level this summer, something that seems complex, since Junior is the type of all-round player, he plays as a left back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and left winger, something that few on the planet can do.
América’s first offer for Mauro was 7 million dollars, with the understanding that PSV is demanding 10 million dollars to complete his departure, a figure that Coapa is open to reaching. However, the brakes put on by Bosz have complicated negotiations that seemed accessible for all those involved and if they do not have an immediate response, the Liga MX champions could abandon the transfer.
More news about the transfer market
#Mauro #Juniors #departure #América #halted
Leave a Reply