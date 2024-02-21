Laszlo Kovacs It is in the public eye of national and international Internet users. A publication would be the cause of the scandal in which the Peruvian actor is immersed. Even opinion leaders from other countries have also responded in disagreement with his opinion on the topic that we will discuss below. Keep reading this note to find out all the details.

Why did Laszlo Kovacs become a trend on social networks?

Laszlo Kovacs harshly criticized Peruvian football, specifically League 1. Through the social network He asked that they pay attention to this discipline, but carried out in other countries. This comment has made Laszlo Kovacs' name trend not only on X, but on other social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“If you like watching football, why be interested in a league as mediocre and corrupt as the Peruvian one? Have a little self-love and don't give it a damn. Soccer is a beautiful sport and there are wonderful leagues like the English or Spanish ones. Nourish your spirit with positive things. Love you”wrote.

Laszlo Kovacs also mentioned that he blocked users who compared football to acting. Photo: X/Laszlo Kovacs

Which figure in international journalism responded to Laszlo Kovacs?

Responding to the tweet of Laszlo Kovacs, Adolfo Hidalgo, a Chilean journalist, questioned Kovacs' various contributions to Peruvian entertainment and suggested he try his luck in Hollywood or Argentine theater. He also criticized the acting level of Peru.

“If you like acting, why act in mediocre roles, in mediocre series? You should be in Hollywood, or without going any further, in the Argentine theater at least. There is quality there, not in the hooligan garbage of Peruvian acting “,reads on the aforementioned social network.