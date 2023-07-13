HYDERABAD, India — When it launched its first rocket in 1963, India was a poor country. That projectile, with its nose cone brought to the launch pad by bicycle, placed a small payload 200 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

In the current space race, India is on firmer ground.

In a rocket hangar an hour south of Hyderabad, young engineers pored over an experimental cryogenic propellant motor. The two founders of Skyroot Aerospace explained their elation at seeing a rocket of their own design mount India’s first private satellite launch last November. These new boosters will guide the next Skyroot into orbit this year.

India has become home to at least 140 registered space tech startups, compared to 5 when the pandemic began. Pawan Kumar Chandana, 32, CEO of Skyroot, anticipates a global need for 30,000 satellites to be launched this decade.

The United States and India see space as an arena in which India can emerge as a counterweight to their mutual rival, China.

For its first 30 years, the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, did the country proud: an image from its first satellite graced the 2 rupee note until 1995. Then, for a while, India paid less attention to space.. Now India is the fastest growing large economy and a thriving hub of innovation.

The space business has also changed. Driven more by private initiative than by government budgets, space technology is serving smaller-scale commercial purposes. The imaging systems transmit information about the planet back to Earth, helping Indian farmers to secure their crops or commercial fishing fleets to track their prey. The satellites carry telephone signals to the most remote corners of the Country and help operate solar farms.

In June 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a boost to the space sector, opening it up to the private initiative. Last year, space startups received $120 million in new investment, at a rate that is doubling or tripling annually.

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX and its relaunchable rockets cut the cost of putting heavy objects into orbit so low that India couldn’t compete. At $6,500 per kilo, SpaceX launches from US spaceports are the cheapest.

That leaves an Indian company like Skyroot concentrating on more specialized services. The company charges higher fees for smaller payload launches.

One of India’s advantages is geopolitical. Russia and China have long offered low-cost launches. But the war in Ukraine has all but wiped out Russia’s role. And the US government is more likely to approve the shipment of military-grade technology by any US company through India than through China.

Satellite launch and delivery account for only 8 percent of India’s space business. A much larger portion comes from companies that specialize in collecting data transmitted via satellite.

Pixxel is a notable startup in that area. He has developed an imaging system to detect patterns on the Earth’s surface that lie outside the range of ordinary color vision. It has its headquarters in Bangalore and an office in Los Angeles, as well as a contract with a secretive agency within the US Department of Defense. Even bigger chunks of the satellite business will inevitably go into consumer TV and broadband services.

In Skyroot’s hangar, its engineers-turned-entrepreneurs speak the language of venture capital financing. The company has raised $68 million.

But the founders have no plans to sell anytime soon. They are more excited about science than business, which neither studied. Running a business, Chandana said, is “just common sense.”

By: ALEX TRAVELLI