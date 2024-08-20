The number of Colombians trying to enter USA for the southern border (illegally or to request asylum) has been falling significantly and is at one of the lowest points since 2021, the year in which this crisis began. new wave of migration bound for this northern country.

According to new official figures from the agency United States Customs and Border Protection (CPB), authorities arrested (or encountered) some 6,400 compatriots during July, the latest period for which information is available.

This represents a reduction of almost 25 percent compared to June and the lowest figure so far in 2024.

In fact, this is the lowest number of arrests since July 2023 and one of the lowest figures since January 2022, the month in which migration to the United States skyrocketed.

Historically, The number of Colombians arrested trying to enter through the southern border used to not exceed 10,000 people throughout an entire fiscal yearIn 2021, for example, the final number was 6,202 people in those 12 months (between October 2020 and September 2021).

However, between January and February 2022, migration skyrocketed, rising from 3,000 to more than 9,000 in a single month. Since then, and with a couple of ups and downs, the trajectory has been on the rise. In 2022, the total number reached 125,172 people, then rising to 159,536 in 2023. And in 2024, there are already about 116,000.

But if the downward trend continues, the year will end with a net reduction of at least 20 percent.

Migrants try to reach the US Photo:EFE/Abraham Pineda-Jacome

The situation of Colombians goes hand in hand with the dramatic reduction in total migration to the United States that has been recorded. According to the CPB, the number of arrests and encounters in July did not exceed 105,000 people, a reduction of almost 30 percent compared to June and 40 percent compared to May.

As with Colombians, the July figures are by far the lowest in 2024 and the lowest figure recorded since February 2021, a month after Joe Biden took office as president and the numbers began to grow.

In fact, if we take the historical maximum – reached in December of last year (302,000 arrests) – the reduction would be close to 67 percent.

The measure that has illegal migration in figures on the decline

The decline in illegal migration coincides with a series of measures taken by the Biden administration in May of this year. On the one hand, established a maximum limit of 2,500 daily arrests from which –if exceeded– a partial closure of the border could be decreed while the number stabilized again.

Additionallya higher standard was approved for accepting asylum applications which has resulted in the expedited deportation of a higher number of people who do not meet the minimum requirements.

Since then, more than 90,000 people have been deported to 130 countries, including Colombia.

“These numbers show that our policies are working despite not having the help of the Republicans, who continue to be more interested in playing politics and cynically on the immigration issue instead of taking measures to secure our border,” said Angelo Fernandez, spokesman at the White House, referring to the new statistics.

The reasons one by one

A limit of 2,500 people apprehensions per day at the border has been set. If this figure is exceeded, the border will be partially closed by the authorities. Stricter controls on asylum applications. This has resulted in the expedited deportation of a higher number of people who do not meet the minimum requirements.

Southern border of the United States Photo:EFE/Luis Torres

The criticism against the Republicans stems from a bill that was moved through Congress at the beginning of the year in which more resources and new measures were approved to stem the flow of migrants, but was blocked by direct instructions from Donald Trump.

As is well known, the border and the entry of immigrants is one of the axes of his campaign and the spearhead of the attacks against the current administration, which they accuse of an “open door” policy.

The issue, in fact, is central to the campaign for the White House. The new figures, of course, favor Kamala Harristhe Democratic nominee for president.

But according to Republicans, the declines not only came too late (under Biden there have been historic levels of migration) but have been orchestrated to make them look good during the final stretch of the race.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

CORRESPONDENT OF EL TIEMPO

WASHINGTON