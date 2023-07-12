Saudi Arabian football has managed to attract the attention of world-class players in recent years, and Al Nassr has been one of the main players in this trend. However, worrying news has emerged recently for the club and its supporters, as a sanction has been imposed that prohibits them from signing during the summer market.
The Saudi league has made headlines for its increasing investment in transfers, and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr was one of the most impressive moves in the recent transfer period. The presence of the Portuguese star generated great expectations in the team and in the fans, who expected that this signing was only the beginning of a series of renowned contracts.
However, Al Nassr have become the only big team in the Saudi league that has not announced star signings in this summer market. The reason for this is found in a sanction that has fallen on the club, which is related to a breach of payment to Leicester City in the signing of the player Ahmed Musa.
What is the reason that prevents you from signing Al Nassr?
According to reports that can be found on the internet, Al Nassr would not have complied with the terms of the agreement established with Leicester City for the transfer of Musa, which has led to this sanction being imposed. Although the exact details of the situation have not yet been revealed, it is estimated that the Saudi team still needs to pay €460,000 plus interest for the Nigerian.
How long will Al Nassr be without being able to sign?
The Saudi team is penalized without being able to sign in three market windows, including the current one.
The ban on signing in this summer market is a blow to Al Nassr and his sporting ambitions. Although they have a quality squad and the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo as a leader on the field, the ability to reinforce themselves with new level players is limited, which could affect their performance next season.
What is Al Nassr’s defense?
The defense of the Saudi team is that this circumstance happened before the Public Investment Fund acquired the club. The idea is to carry out the payment immediately to avoid the penalty. We will see what happens in the next few hours.
