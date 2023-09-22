Murders in Costa Rica hit a record high of 654 last year, according to the Judicial Investigation Agency in the historically quiet Central American country.

“The number continues to increase and this puts us at a turning point,” Director of the Bureau of Judicial Investigations Randall Zuniga told a local radio station, calling for more investments in public security.

From safety to bloody time

Costa Rica, which has been recognized for decades as the safest country in Central America, has seen more homicides in six of its seven provinces.

The capital, San Jose, saw the highest increase, double that recorded in the same period last year.

The rate of violence-related deaths across the country is expected to rise to 16 per 100,000 people this year, from 12.6 in 2022, and the rate could be higher than 33 in the Caribbean province of Limón.

Authorities reported crimes such as torture, mass killings, and assassinations carried out by highly trained hitmen, similar to crimes committed by Mexican cartels.

They attribute two-thirds of these killings to gangs fighting a war over drug trafficking operations in the country, a strategic position between producers in Colombia and consumers in the United States and Europe.

What do officials say?